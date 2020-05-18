Mayor: Sioux City pools may not open this summer due to coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's swimming pools are in peril of not opening this summer due to lingering concerns about community spread of the novel coronavirus, Mayor Bob Scott said Monday.
"We may not be able to open the pools at all," Scott said at the end of the weekly City Council meeting.
In a normal year, the Riverside Aquatics Center opens by Memorial Day weekend, followed by the Leif Erikson and Lewis pools in early June.
In various decisions since mid-March that have shut down various pieces of the business and social climate for Iowans, Gov. Kim Reynolds has said social gatherings and events larger than 10 people remain prohibited, and playgrounds and swimming pools are still closed through the end of May.
Many Iowa cities have already said they will not open pools in 2020. Scott said city officials would monitor the spread of coronavirus and follow health-related guidelines in making decisions on having the pools be open, even if it might be in limited fashion.
Siouxland District Health Department reported Monday that a man between the ages of 61 and 80 died as result of COVID-19, bringing Woodbury County's total coronavirus-related deaths to 18. In addition, the health department Monday morning said there were 63 additional cases in Woodbury County, bringing the total case count to 2,278. By Monday evening, the case count had grown by 49 more cases, to 2,327.
Reynolds has allowed, with two steps on May 1 and 15, that restaurants in all 99 counties could reopen at 50 percent capacity. Additionally, Reynolds said libraries, fitness centers, salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and massage therapists could reopen on the 15th.
Councilman Alex Watters weighed in on restaurant re-openings during Monday's council meeting. Watters said he heard several reports of restaurants in recent days asking customers to wear face masks, and that some patrons "verbally assaulted" the personnel over that.
"There is no need for that in our community ... Please respect those businesses as we go through this re-opening," Watters said.
