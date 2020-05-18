Mayor: Sioux City pools may not open this summer due to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's swimming pools are in peril of not opening this summer due to lingering concerns about community spread of the novel coronavirus, Mayor Bob Scott said Monday.

"We may not be able to open the pools at all," Scott said at the end of the weekly City Council meeting.

In a normal year, the Riverside Aquatics Center opens by Memorial Day weekend, followed by the Leif Erikson and Lewis pools in early June.

In various decisions since mid-March that have shut down various pieces of the business and social climate for Iowans, Gov. Kim Reynolds has said social gatherings and events larger than 10 people remain prohibited, and playgrounds and swimming pools are still closed through the end of May.

Many Iowa cities have already said they will not open pools in 2020. Scott said city officials would monitor the spread of coronavirus and follow health-related guidelines in making decisions on having the pools be open, even if it might be in limited fashion.