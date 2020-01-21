Meeting with Journal editorial board, Biden said he would bring steady hand to presidency

Biden spoke with the Journal editorial board via telephone, after a blizzard that hit Siouxland on Friday and Saturday wiped out his plans to take part in person. The poor weather conditions also halted his rally planned Friday at a Sioux City college.

At one point in fielding questions for an hour, Biden riffed on his penchant for loquaciousness: "If I give you too much, cut me off, because I'm beginning to bore myself."

He gave lengthy detailed answers on how to combat climate change and for what he called sensible gun control legislation that doesn't upset the Second Amendment right to bear arms. Biden began by pointing out "nothing about any one of the amendments is absolute," such as the First Amendment of free speech doesn't enable a person to yell "fire" in a crowded theater.

Biden said it is terrible children in K-12 schools have to be worried about school shootings. He proposes background checks for gun purchases and limiting the number of bullets that can be in magazines of guns.

"From the very beginning, we've been able, under the Second Amendment, to decide who can own a weapon and what kind of weapon can be owned," he said.

Biden added, "Explain to people that what you're doing is not confiscating their shotgun, not putting them in a position where they in fact cannot continue to hunt...I would draw the line on how many rounds you can have in that weapon, how many rounds. You cannot be in a situation -- look, the majority of people are killed in these mass shootings within the first 20 seconds, and that requires a gun that can fire a whole hell of a lot of rounds at one time. There is no need for that. If you need a semi-automatic weapon to go hunt, you're a lousy hunter."

