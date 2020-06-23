Members of public will be added to Rolling Hills board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Five members of the public will soon be added to the Northwest Iowa regional mental health governmental body that sets policies and spending decisions for mental health services that can be accessed by low-income and other people.

Adding more people to the governance boards is happening for every multi-county mental health region in Iowa, after a new requirement by the state.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in their weekly Tuesday meeting updated the sharing agreement that governs their cooperation with seven other Northwest Iowa counties in the Rolling Hills Community Services Region.

That puts in place, as of July 1, the addition to the governance board of specific people who have insight into the necessity of having access to quality mental health services. Those who will be soon added include one person who utilizes such services, a person who represents service providers in the region, a person representing children's behavioral health providers, a person representing a school system and a parent of a child who utilizes behavioral health services.

That will take the amount of Rolling Hills board members to 13, adding to the eight members who already come from each of the county boards of services in each of the counties.