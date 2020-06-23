Members of public will be added to Rolling Hills board

SIOUX CITY -- Five members of the public will soon be added to the Northwest Iowa regional mental health governmental body that sets policies and spending decisions for mental health services that can be accessed by low-income and other people.
Adding more people to the governance boards is happening for every multi-county mental health region in Iowa, after a new requirement by the state.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in their weekly Tuesday meeting updated the sharing agreement that governs their cooperation with seven other Northwest Iowa counties in the Rolling Hills Community Services Region.
That puts in place, as of July 1, the addition to the governance board of specific people who have insight into the necessity of having access to quality mental health services. Those who will be soon added include one person who utilizes such services, a person who represents service providers in the region, a person representing children's behavioral health providers, a person representing a school system and a parent of a child who utilizes behavioral health services.
That will take the amount of Rolling Hills board members to 13, adding to the eight members who already come from each of the county boards of services in each of the counties.
Rolling Hills is comprised of Buena Vista, Calhoun, Carroll, Cherokee, Crawford, Ida, Sac and Woodbury counties.
Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky De Witt is the Rolling Hills board member for the county, and has some qualms about the change, but doesn't oppose it. De Witt said the Rolling Hills board has the power to raise county taxes to fund mental health care initiatives, and his preference is to have that be done directly by elected people, as is the case with county supervisors.
The next Rolling Hills board meeting will be in Holstein, Iowa, on Thursday.
It was nearly one year ago, on July 1, 2019, that Woodbury County officially departed the Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services agency and began functioning as a member of the Rolling Hills Community Services Region.
Woodbury, Sioux and Plymouth counties founded Sioux Rivers in 2014, when the state moved from a county-based to a regional system for providing mental health services to disabled, low-income and other Iowans. Woodbury County officials sought to leave Sioux Rivers over disagreements on management style and other issues.
It took more than two years to accomplish that move. Over many months of 2017 and 2018, there were a host of Woodbury County, Sioux Rivers and Rolling Hills board meetings at which county supervisors debated and voted on key steps.
"Rolling Hills is one outstanding region" in terms of accountability and services, De Witt said Tuesday.
"I am so glad we are rolled in with them."
The Rolling Hills budget for 2019-2020 is $7.5 million.
Last year, the Rolling Hills chief executive officer said 820 people living in the previous seven counties of Rolling Hills received access to mental health services in the 2018-2019 year just completed. By comparison, within Woodbury County alone, an estimated 1,083 people were served in that year.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.