Metro Sioux City population dips between 2020 census and July 2021

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City metro area lost 675 residents, or about 0.5% of its population in the 15 months after the 2020 Census, according to new data released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Sioux City Metropolitan Statistical Area, defined as Woodbury County in Iowa, Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska and Union County in South Dakota, had an estimated population of 149,265 on July 2021, compared to 149,940 on April 1, 2020.

The decline was driven by people leaving the metro area for elsewhere in the U.S., as the Census Bureau’s Vintage 2021 estimates placed the net migration loss at 1,148. Meanwhile, births, which totaled 2,486 during the period, outpaced the 2,032 deaths, according to the census data.

Of the metro counties, only Union County gained residents during the first full year of the pandemic. Union, home to Dakota Dunes and North Sioux City, had an estimated population of 16,872 on July 1, 2021, up 61 from April 1, 2020, the date of the census.

Dakota County, which includes South Sioux City, experienced a population dip of 341 people, or 1.6%. Dixon County, which includes Ponca, lost 61 residents, or 1.1% of its population.

Woodbury County, which includes Sioux City, lost 334 residents, or 0.3%, as the population of Iowa's sixth largest county fell to an estimated 105,607 on July 1, 2021.

"It’s an estimate," Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairman Keith Radig said Friday when asked about the county's numbers. "They were way off on their other estimates too."

Radig said he wasn't worrying about some slow exodus out of Woodbury because he believes the county has assets that are ideal for recruiting people to come and stay.

"The quality of life is a big reason people are moving here... They’re also seeing that the housing here is incredibly affordable," he said.

Counties neighboring Woodbury saw mixed results in the time studied.

Sioux County added 21 people. Clay County gained 56 residents. Lyon County netted 77. Dickinson had a gain of 148.

Plymouth County lost around 48. Ida County's total decreased by 49 people in a year. Cherokee's population estimate dipped by 155 people. Monona lost 177 people. Population estimates for: Buena Vista, Crawford, O'Brien, Osceola and Sac all declined as well.

In South Dakota, Clay County picked up 183 people. Yankton County lost 13.

For Nebraska, Cedar County lost 50 people. Thurston lost 153. Wayne County added 87.

Statewide, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota all gained residents between April 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, according to the census data. Iowa's population went from 3,190,369 to an estimated 3,193,079, an increase of 2,710, while Nebraska added 2,188 residents, to an estimated population of 1,963,692. South Dakota's population increased by 8,709 to stand at an estimated 895,376.

According to the Associated Press, nearly 75% of counties in the U.S. had a natural population decrease from deaths exceeding births, up from 55.5% in 2020 and 45.5% in 2019. "The trend was fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as fewer births and an aging population," the AP reported.

Birth rates and death rates weren't the only things driving population changes though. That AP story also noted that the pandemic "intensified population trends of migration to the South and West."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

