ODEBOLT, Iowa -- Turnout. Turnout. Turnout.
Those three words seemed to key the 2018 mid-term elections held across the country on Tuesday. Turnout began with voters requesting absentee ballots in massive numbers, continuing an upward trend-line seen in the 2016 general election.
As the day drew on, lines would form at dozens of polling sites across Northwest Iowa, a detail not found in every midterm election. Interest at the top of the ticket with a pair of too-close-to-call races in that for Iowa governor and the 4th District U.S. House of Representative seat.
That, and the fact that Iowans aren't allowed the option to vote a straight-party ticket seemed to extend, for some, this exercise in Democracy.
"The average time it takes for a voter with the ballot is probably three to five minutes," said Sioux County Auditor Ryan Dokter, who delivered a tray of cookies to election officials working at the precinct site in Alton, Iowa, the 15th and final site Dokter visited on Tuesday. "We've noticed that without straight-party voting it is taking longer. Some people have taken 15 minutes to vote, while some voters just check one race and turn in their ballot."
Rep. Steve King, a Republican from Kiron, continued his tradition of showing up before dawn to cast his ballot. King, who entered Tuesday having been elected straight times to represent this section of Iowa in Congress, entered the Odebolt Fire Station at 6:44 a.m., 16 minutes ahead of the 7 a.m. voting start. Election workers listened as chair Elaine Rex administered the oath. King posed for a selfie with fellow voter John Davis in the hall near the door.
King filled out his ballot then followed Rex's orders and slipped the ballot into a slot on the side of the voting machine. Rex explained that a technical glitch prevented the machine from working right away. An election worker from the courthouse in Sac City was dispatched to fix the machine. Once fixed, Rex and the workers would feed those ballots in for tabulation.
Election worker Barb Ebel reported similar issues with a voting machine early Tuesday. "We got 70 votes done and then the machine went kaput," said Ebel, who chaired the O'Brien County site in downtown Paullina, Iowa. "They brought in another machine from Primghar (the county seat) and we got going."
Ebel and fellow election workers Carol Honkomp and Jean Unrau reported a sizeable turnout in Paullina for a midterm election. "This is like a general (presidential) election," Honkomp said.
"We've had 250 voters by 1:40 p.m., which is very busy," said Ebel. She then added, "It is a lengthy ballot. And there's no more straight-ticket voting, so it takes longer."
In neighboring Sioux County, the most Republican of Iowa's 99 counties, Dokter predicted a turnout of around 75 percent for 21,000 registered voters. Dokter's office received 4,950 absentees ballot requests and, by Tuesday morning, had all but 500 returned to the office to be counted. Dokter expected more to arrive by 9 a.m. and still others to come via mail as long as they were postmarked no later than Monday, one day prior to the election.
"Sioux County has had 80 to 85 percent turnout in general elections," said Dokter. "I think this one could approach 75 percent."
Dokter visited each of 15 voting sites in the county and delivered a tray of cookies for workers at each site. The cookies were baked by his wife, Missy Dokter.
An education pro dropped off a bag of treats to Salli Nichols, a retired Spanish teacher who helped staff the Chautauqua Park Shelter House, a busy precinct on the shores of Storm Lake. Nichols was one of a half-dozen bilingual speakers (Spanish and English) on-hand Tuesday to serve Storm Lake's sizeable contingent of Spanish-speaking citizens.
The U.S. Department of Justice also dispatched two officials to make the rounds at each precinct to monitor the election. Buena Vista County Auditor Sue Lloyd welcomed the national attention, noting how her office and the county's election workers are doing all they can to ensure a fair and thorough vote.
Lloyd said the presence of the Department of Justice was triggered following a special Census taken in Buena Vista County in December 2016 that showed 5 percent of the voting population possessed a fifth-grade education or below and used Spanish as a primary language. To meet requirements set forth in the Voting Rights Act, ballots and election notices are printed in both English and Spanish in Buena Vista County.
Voter Liliana Hernandez took a break from her work as a stylist at Bella Stylist in downtown Storm Lake to vote on Tuesday morning. She stopped first at the Auditor's Office, seeking information on her precinct. Once directed to the Storm Lake Fire Station, Hernandez stopped, picked up a ballot printed in Spanish and completed her voting.
"It was easy," said Hernandez, who voted for the first time in the presidential election two years ago.
In Woodbury County
Touring various sites in Woodbury County early Tuesday, Woodbury County Elections Commissioner Pat Gill said he was surprised at what he observed.
"I actually saw a few lines to polling places," he said. "They weren't long lines but people actually had to wait in line when the polling places first opened up."
Gill said that is unusual for midterm elections.
"I think we'll be in for a long day," he said. "With several close, contested elections, turnout should be busier than normal midterm years."
Indeed, Gill said voting should be up from 2014. "In 2014, around 30,000 people voted," he said. "I think we'll have around 31,000 or about 57 percent of registered voters voting today."
Shortly after 9 a.m., Gill reported no problems at any polling sites and he expected another rush of activity around the noon hour. "We should be seeing spurts of activity all day long," he said.
Those spurts started early in Precinct 36 in Lawton. Election worker Roxanne Pojar said about 10 voters were lined up outside the voting site at the Lawton Friendship Center 15 minutes before the site opened at 7 a.m. Pojar said she's never seen voters waiting for the polls to open before.
"It's been really good. It's been steady all morning and afternoon so far," Pojar said just before 1 p.m.
Pojar said turnout, at that time, was heavier than the 2016 election, which featured a presidential race.
In Elk Point, South Dakota
With the voting hours more than halfway done, the process of people casting ballots in Union County had gone smoothly.
Union County Chief Deputy Auditor Carol Sommervold at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday reported no technological problems in voting. The county conducted voting in 13 polling places in rural spots and towns such as North Sioux City and Elk Point, the county seat.
"Turnout has been pretty good... It has been active," Sommervold said.
In Dakota County, Nebraska
Like everywhere else, voting was brisk in Dakota County, Nebraska. Joan Spencer, the county clerk, said that, while the number of ballots cast wouldn't reach the levels of a presidential election year, there were twice as many early voters as the 2014 election.
"It's a lot heavier than it was in the primary," she said. Spencer did not have any exact numbers, as no poll data had been gathered as of Tuesday afternoon.
Journal staff writers Mason Dockter, Bret Hayworth, Earl Horlyk and Nick Hytrek contributed to this story.