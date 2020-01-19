Mike Pence to visit Sioux City Jan. 30

SIOUX CITY -- Vice President Mike Pence will visit Sioux City on Jan. 30 as part of an Evangelicals for Trump campaign stop.
Pence's visit will be at Country Celebrations Event Center, 5510 Hamilton Blvd., at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. for general admission.
His visit comes exactly two weeks after President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump came to Country Celebrations, along with senior Trump adviser Mercedes Schlapp and national campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, for a Women for Trump campaign event.
