Mike Pence to visit Sioux City Jan. 30
Mike Pence to visit Sioux City Jan. 30

Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence, then the governor of Indiana, speaks at the Sioux City Convention Center in this 2016 file photo. Pence is returning to Sioux City on Jan. 30 for a Trump re-election campaign event. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Vice President Mike Pence will visit Sioux City on Jan. 30 as part of an Evangelicals for Trump campaign stop. 

Pence's visit will be at Country Celebrations Event Center, 5510 Hamilton Blvd., at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. for general admission. 

His visit comes exactly two weeks after President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump came to Country Celebrations, along with senior Trump adviser Mercedes Schlapp and national campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, for a Women for Trump campaign event. 

