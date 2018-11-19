SIOUX CITY -- The Military Road reconstruction and bridge rehabilitation project could see further delay.
The Sioux City Council was scheduled to vote on a resolution Monday to enter into an agreement with the City of North Sioux City to help finance construction costs for the Military Road Bridge over the Big Sioux River, but Sioux City Public Works Director Dave Carney said North Sioux City officials were still reviewing the agreement.
The bridge re-decking project, which the city had originally slotted to begin this year, was previously delayed because the permit application the city submitted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in February 2017 was backlogged among several other project permits from other cities and entities.
Councilman Pete Groetken asked Carney if deleting the action item from the council's agenda Monday would adversely impact the project's timeline. Carney, who said the agreement would have to be signed before contract bids could be awarded, told Groetken he didn't know how much additional time the City of North Sioux City needed to review the agreement.
According to city documents, construction bids will be received on Nov. 20 through the Iowa Department of Transportation. The project has a late start date of May 1.
The bridge re-decking is one of two stages in a 10-month, $5 million project along Military Road. The second stage includes a full reconstruction of the road from the bridge to Riverside Boulevard. Funding for the bridge project, an estimate of $3 million total, will come from Sioux City and the Iowa and South Dakota departments of transportation.
The council voted 4-0 to approve construction documents for the project, and, as part of its consent agenda, also approved a resolution to transfer certain highway right-of-way, jurisdiction, operational and maintenance responsibilities from the State of South Dakota to North Sioux City and to outline future maintenance responsibilities between Sioux City and North Sioux City regarding the Military Road Bridge.
After the project gets underway, contractors will have 70 working days to complete the street reconstruction. According to city documents, Military Road will not be closed to local traffic from River Drive in North Sioux City to River Drive in Sioux City for more than 150 days.
In April 2017, the council decided to fully close the Military Road Bridge for the re-decking project rather than keep one lane open at a time, which engineers said would drive up the cost of the project. The decision came despite push-back from several nearby North Sioux City business owners who believe the bridge closure will prove detrimental to their sales by blocking incoming traffic.