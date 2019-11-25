Military Road is open for the winter season

SIOUX CITY -- Military Road has reopened to through traffic for the winter season, according to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division.
According to a statement from the division, the roadway opened to through traffic Monday afternoon.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Construction will resume in the spring of 2020. At that time, the project detour will be restored until construction has been fully completed.
Jerry's Pizza
Jerry's Pizza
Marto Brewing
Marto Brewing
Bootleggers
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
Powwow Food
Food Sharkeys Pizzeria & Grill
Food Sharkys Pizzeria & Grill
Book Club Recipe
Hard Rock Wine Bar
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
Bob Roe's
Bob Roe
Bodega 401
Bodega 401
Food Snack
Food Snack
Election pizza
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Catalanos Wood-Fired Pizzas
Junkyard Pub 'n Grub
Buffalo Alice jumbo pizza
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Casey's General Store in Merrill
El Fredo Pizza
El Fredo Pizza
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.