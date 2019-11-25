You are the owner of this article.
Military Road is open for the winter season
Military Road is open for the winter season

Military Road Construction
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Military Road has reopened to through traffic for the winter season, according to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division.

According to a statement from the division, the roadway opened to through traffic Monday afternoon.

[Read more: Military Road Bridge reconstruction troubling for some businesses.]

Construction will resume in the spring of 2020. At that time, the project detour will be restored until construction has been fully completed.

