$49 million Woodbury County jail could go for March voting referendum

SIOUX CITY -- Some details remain to be settled, but Woodbury County officials on Tuesday for the first time aired putting a $49.3 million jail proposal before voters for a referendum in March 2020.
If passed, the proposal would raise property taxes for county residents for 20 years, to fund what is estimated to be a 100,000-square-foot facility to hold up to 450 inmates. It would be located on a 38-acre plot of land now owned by the city of Sioux City, on the city's northeast corner.
That plan was explained during the Tuesday meeting of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors by board chairman Keith Radig, as shown in a five-page memo of recommendations from the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Committee. The committee members had met Monday.
Radig said he isn't one to advocate for expensive buildings, but he contended it is far beyond the time to spend more to modernize the current jail, which is downtown at 407 Seventh St.
"This is something we have looked at over the last 18 months," county supervisor Jeremy Taylor said, noting the length of time the jail committee has been meeting.
Taylor said there will be a distinct need to share information with the voting public over upcoming weeks. He said that could include revenue projections and other key financial benchmarks related to a new jail.
The recommendation envisions the city and county combining to build a "justice center," including creating a Justice Center Authority, to combine the jurisdictions into one entity. If that happens, Radig said, Iowa law holds that authority referendums only need a 50 percent affirmative vote to be passed in public measures, which is a far lower threshold than the 60-percent level for bond issue votes for county or school district measures in the state.
You have free articles remaining.
Radig said if that authority is created, there will be a tight timeline to move the measure toward a vote for March 3, so a lot of cooperation will be necessary for the county supervisors and Sioux City Council members.
The projected budget is $49,341,000, which includes $900,000 for the county to buy the 38 acres from the city, in a plot that is in the vicinity near 28th Street. Radig said a benefit to the city is that 28th Street would be paved by the city, at a cost of about $2.2 million, which he noted many city residents have wanted.
With interest, the 20-year bonds could cost in the range from $64 million to $68 million. People owning a home with an assessed valuation of $100,000 could pay additional property tax amounts in the range of $21 to $36 per year.
Angelica Perez was the only person from Sioux City to speak on the proposal. Perez said she didn't specifically oppose a $49 million jail, but told the supervisors that county residents will be closely watching the process and must be kept up to speed on details.
The county supervisors took no votes on the recommendation, since it was not listed on the meeting agenda as an action item. Radig said if any county supervisors have reservations on the $49 million proposal, they need to air them soon, so a full plan can be moved in the near future.
A memo said several details could come forward at the council and supervisor meetings over the next two weeks prior to Christmas, with the authority to be created by January.
The county committee for months has worked with the Goldberg Group Architects consulting firm from St. Joseph, Missouri.
Radig first aired the concept for a pricey jail in an April meeting with the Journal's Editorial Board. At the time, he said it "just isn't right," to spend $12 million to $14 million on repairs to the downtown jail, which opened in 1987.
Radig at that time said some possible plots for a jail included the outskirts of the city, including just west of Sioux Gateway Airport and the county's former Prairie Hills jail annex, on the east side of the city.