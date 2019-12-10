$49 million Woodbury County jail could go for March voting referendum

The recommendation envisions the city and county combining to build a "justice center," including creating a Justice Center Authority, to combine the jurisdictions into one entity. If that happens, Radig said, Iowa law holds that authority referendums only need a 50 percent affirmative vote to be passed in public measures, which is a far lower threshold than the 60-percent level for bond issue votes for county or school district measures in the state.

Radig said if that authority is created, there will be a tight timeline to move the measure toward a vote for March 3, so a lot of cooperation will be necessary for the county supervisors and Sioux City Council members.

The projected budget is $49,341,000, which includes $900,000 for the county to buy the 38 acres from the city, in a plot that is in the vicinity near 28th Street. Radig said a benefit to the city is that 28th Street would be paved by the city, at a cost of about $2.2 million, which he noted many city residents have wanted.

With interest, the 20-year bonds could cost in the range from $64 million to $68 million. People owning a home with an assessed valuation of $100,000 could pay additional property tax amounts in the range of $21 to $36 per year.