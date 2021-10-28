Monson finishes temporary supervisors term as Taylor returns

SIOUX CITY – Tuesday was Mark Monson’s last meeting as a temporary Woodbury County supervisor due to the return of Supervisor Jeremy Taylor from an oversees military deployment.

Monson was appointed in January to temporarily fill the position. Taylor will return to the board at its meeting Tuesday.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” Monson said of his temporary tenure.

Monson, who had previously served three, four-year terms on the board, was recommended for the temporary post by Taylor and Supervisor Matthew Ung, who were both former colleagues of Monson.

Many times throughout his appointment, issues that were discussed in 2015 and 2016 returned to the table and Monson said items put together during his term are still guiding the group.

In a Jan. 12 meeting, Taylor announced his deployment to the Middle East for up to 400 days, in his role as a chaplain for the 734th RSG Iowa Army National Guard.

Taylor in late January 2020 resigned from the county board District 2 seat following a voter registration challenge related to which of two homes in different districts constituted his legal residence. That left a vacancy through the budget-setting months, until a special election in July resulted in Justin Wright winning the District 2 post.

After Taylor lost his bid that began in mid-2019 to win the Republican nomination for the Iowa 4th Congressional District in June primary voting, he was selected in August by a special Republican County panel to be the county party's nominee for District 3. He won a four-year term in the November election.

Taylor had served only about two weeks in his new term before notifying the board of his deployment.

