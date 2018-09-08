SIOUX CITY -- The midterm elections arrive in two months, with voters getting the final say on a host of key local, state and federal offices.
A wide variety of contests in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota will be decided, and early voting opportunities will again give voters the chance to cast ballots in advance of election day on Nov. 6. The candidates are raising money, and using that to hire campaign staffers and seeking public awareness in a range of outreach, from paid media to social media blasts.
Political observers are seeing trends at play that seem to be lining up to result in a "wave" election for Democrats. That includes a likelihood of Democrats retaking control of the U.S. House, per the data journalism team at Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight.com, amid a period when some people are unhappy with the direction of the country and the antics of Republican President Donald Trump.
But what will happen in Siouxland, where Republicans dominate? Here are three elections to ponder.
Will Democrats finally derail Steve King's re-election?
King, a Republican incumbent from Kiron, is seeking his ninth, two-year term in the House. His 4th District opponents this fall are Democrat J.D. Scholten, of Sioux City, and Libertarian Chuck Aldrich, of Clarion.
King routinely coasts to victories, having never received less than 53 percent in a House election. The 4th District, the largest of the state's four congressional districts, covering 39 counties in Northwest and North Central Iowa. Registered Republican voters outnumber Democrats, 190,065 to 119,714 Democrats, so King has the inside track again this year.
But Scholten, a paralegal and former professional baseball player, points to the fact that the Cook Political Report, a non-partisan political analysis service, in July moved the King-Scholten race from"Solid Republican" to "Likely Republican." Scholten also has outraised King in campaign cash over three straight quarters, building a more than 2-to-1 fundraising advantage, with $719,000 to $353,000.
Will Democrats improve their fortunes on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors?
For years, the county board was dominated by Democrats, who held at least four of the five seats. That changed in two quick swings in the 2014 and 2016 elections, as Republicans built their current, 4-1, seat advantage.
Two Republicans who won their first term in 2014, Matthew Ung and Jeremy Taylor, are up for election this year. Each has served a year as board chairman, and are trumpeting the county's accomplishments during that term, including a reduction in the property tax levy or homeowners in each of the last four years.
Ung is opposed by Carter Smith, a Sioux City Democrat, while Flora Lee, also a Sioux City Democrat, is running against Taylor.
Lee is touting her 12 years of experience as a Sioux City school board member, saying it shows she knows how to be a good public servant, while making visits to the city councils in each county town. Smith says he has the skills to solve problems with local and regional leaders, and says it is time to ensure that good services result out of the "drama" of Woodbury County leaving one regional mental health agency for another.
While Woodbury County supervisors must live in defined districts, they're all elected by a countywide vote.
The two parties are nearly at par, with the voter registration totals, as of Sept. 1, showing 19,768 Republicans and 17,631 Democrats. A total of 19,033 voters are registered as no party and another 306 as Libertarians.
Wil Sen. Rick Bertrand's late change-of-heart pay off?
Bertrand in March announced he would not seek re-election to the senate after eight years in the Senate. He cited his believe that lawmakers shouldn't become lifetime politicians. But after fellow Republican Steve Stokes of Sioux City, dropped out of the District 7 race this summer, Bertrand changed his mind. He agreed to fill the ballot vacancy after the Woodbury County Republican Party Central Committee, in a special meeting, nominated him.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and other top Iowa Republican leaders personally lobbied Bertrand to enter the race.
Bertrand now faces Sioux City Democrat Jackie Smith, a former educator and business owner who previously served two terms on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Smith lost her re-election bid in 2016 to Republican supervisor Keith Radig.
Smith has pointed to Betrand's multiple missed votes in the Senate. She also has argued local working class residents are interested in having the Legislature focus more energy on improving K-12 schools and ensuring access to affordable health care for more Iowans.
Bertrand said voters want Republicans to continue legislation in the vein of such measures as commercial property tax reform and a requirement for photo identification in order to vote.
Analysts see the Senate District 7 race as one of the most hotly contested Senate races in the state. In the district, which covers the west and north sides of Sioux City, registered Democrats hold a 11,111 to 9,005 advantage over Republicans.