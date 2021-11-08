Moore: Cameras will improve perception of safety at parking ramps

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by approving its consent agenda Monday, green-lighted an agreement with a local electrical contractor to provide and install security cameras at four city parking ramps in effort to curb crime.

"I think the write-up is accurate from staff that there isn't a great problem, but there's also a perception of having ongoing safety. I think this council has always put public safety first and foremost on just about every decision we make," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said during the council comments portion of the meeting.

Bid notices were sent to five vendors who can provide Avigilon security cameras for Discovery, Heritage, Rivers Landing and Martin Luther King, Jr. parking ramps. Thompson Electric Company submitted the low bid of $87,415.66.

Public Works Director Dave Carney told The Journal Friday the ramps are safe, and he described the recent crimes that have occurred as minor, with the worst being drilling into gas tanks and stealing gas. Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure told The Journal that concerns about criminal activity have specifically been raised about Rivers Landing, 419 Douglas St.

Moore said a growing number of people are using the ramps, because they're finding that they are "convenient, inexpensive and available."

"I think it's important that we add to the perception that the safety is there for our users of the parking ramps," he said. "Cameras and lighting will go a long way."

Dispatchers fielded 23 criminal-type calls for service at Rivers Landing between Jan. 1 and Oct. 12, according to data provided by the Sioux City Police Department. The data shows that 13 actual crimes occurred at the ramp during that time period -- one burglary, one drug possession, seven thefts from vehicles and four criminal mischief incidents.

McClure said most of the crimes that have occurred at Rivers Landing are crimes of opportunity, such as thefts of purses, bags or wallets left in plain view inside of vehicles.

Installing an Avigilon system will allow the new cameras to be compatible with existing cameras installed in other city facilities. Carney said the cameras will record the "comings and goings" at the ramps' entrances, but noted that an individual won't be monitoring the system in real time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.