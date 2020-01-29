Morningside College poll finds jumbled field ahead of Iowa caucuses

SIOUX CITY -- With just days before Iowa's caucuses, the winner of the first test of the Democratic presidential nomination season appears wide open, a new Morningside College poll released Wednesday shows.
Five candidates were closely bunched together, with former Vice President Joe Biden leading with 19 percent support, just ahead of former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg with 18 percent, according to the poll of 864 Iowa voters taken Jan. 17-23. Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts each received 15 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar had 12 percent.
Businessmen Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang received 6 and 4 percent, respectively, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii had 3 percent, and Sen. Michael Bennett of Colorado, Rep. John Delaney of Massachusetts and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg each had 1 percent, according to the student-driven survey, which was conducted by Morningside's Colonel Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement.
The survey also found 41 percent of respondents supported removing President Donald Trump from office as part of the impeachment trial taking place in the Senate, while 55 percent opposed the Republican's removal.
Among the respondents, 81 percent of those who identified themselves as Democrats supported removing Trump, while 92 percent of those identified as Republicans opposed his removal. Those who identified as "no party" opposed removal, 52 to 38 percent, while those who identified as "something else" favored removal, 63 to 36 percent.
The respondents' opinions of Trump's handling of his job were more equally split, with 47 percent approving of his job performance and 49 percent disapproving.
The poll, which asked a wide range of questions on Iowa elected officials and issues, also found.
- 57 percent approved of Gov. Kim Reynolds' handling of her job, while 33 percent disapproved. Republicans were strong supporters of Reynolds, 86 to 7 percent, while Democrats disapproved, 63 to 28 percent.
- 51 percent approved of Sen. Joni Ernst's handling of her job, while 40 percent disapproved. Republicans supported Ernst at a rate of 82 to 11 percent, while Democrats disapproved, 73 to 21 percent.
- 54 percent approve of Sen. Charles Grassley's handling of his job, while 38 percent disapproved. Republicans supported the senator, 85 to 10 percent, while Democrats opposed him 71 to 21 percent.
- 60 percent opposed Medicare-for-All, with 35 percent in favor. Democrats favored Medicare-for-All, 55 percent to 38 percent, while Republicans opposed it 86 percent to 11 percent.
- 63 percent favored Medicare-for-All-Who-Want-It, while 33 percent opposed. Democrats favored it 83 percent to 13 percent, while a smaller majority of Republicans opposed it, 55 to 41 percent.
- 50 percent oppose recreational use of marijuana in Iowa, compared to 42 percent in favor. Democrats favored recreational marijuana, 56 to 33 percent, while Republicans opposed, 68 to 27 percent.
- 60 percent oppose overturning Roe v. Wade, while 34 percent favored it. Democrats opposed overturning the Supreme Court decision, 86 to 12 percent, while Republicans favored it, 57 to 36 percent.
- 36 percent favored making it less difficult for asylum seekers to achieve legal status in the U.S., while 30 percent supported making it more difficult, and 28 percent said it should be kept the same. 62 percent of Democrats favored an easier asylum process, while 47 percent of Republicans voted for a harder process.