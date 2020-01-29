Morningside College poll finds jumbled field ahead of Iowa caucuses

SIOUX CITY -- With just days before Iowa's caucuses, the winner of the first test of the Democratic presidential nomination season appears wide open, a new Morningside College poll released Wednesday shows.

Five candidates were closely bunched together, with former Vice President Joe Biden leading with 19 percent support, just ahead of former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg with 18 percent, according to the poll of 864 Iowa voters taken Jan. 17-23. Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts each received 15 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar had 12 percent.