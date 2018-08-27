SIOUX CITY -- A developer plans to build 100 condo units in Morningside just south of Southern Hills Drive.
The $9.4 million project "48 South," 4800 Southern Hills Drive, will consist of nine buildings with 100 two and three-bedroom units, which will rent for $850 to $1,100 per month, according to documents filed with the city. Construction plans also call for two parking garages with 60 stalls and surface parking. The project is located on 5.5 acres of land in Woodbury County that will need to be annexed into Sioux City.
Local businessman Dan Hiserote of the Sergeant Bluff-based development company Aftershock Ventures applied for a city economic development grant to help fund the project. On Monday, as part of its consent agenda, the City Council agreed to contribute $600,000 to the project. Aftershock Ventures will receive $200,000 payments by Nov. 1, 2018, July 1, 2019, and July 1, 2020.
While Councilman Alex Watters said he is "excited" that developers want to grow and expand Sioux City, he wondered whether the city could use the money in other ways, such as for job creation.
"I know we have waiting lists on different properties as well, so I'm not saying I don't think it's going to sell," he said.
Community development operations manager Jeff Hanson explained that the funding is strictly tied to new residential development.
"We're spreading out this project over a three-year period because of the size and quantity," he said. "This funding source is for strictly residential infill and new residential growth development through our capital improvement program. This is separate from what you typically see with a commercial or industrial economic development grant."
Under the development agreement, Aftershock Ventures must apply for and receive annexation of the property by Nov. 1. The developer is required to construct a private street to access the 100 residential units and a 5-foot sidewalk and install LED decorative street lighting along the private drive, as well as install a 5-foot sidewalk on the property along the Southern Hills Drive right of way.
If the 100 units aren't constructed by July 31, 2022, the developer must refund a prorated portion of the economic development grant to the city.