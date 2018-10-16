SIOUX CITY -- Moville, Iowa, city officials are hoping to land more businesses along a frontage road that will soon be in eye shot of increasing traffic moving along U.S. Highway 20.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a step that could allow the city of Moville to set a new urban renewal district.
City officials want to promote economic development options along the frontage road that lies on the city's south side, running parallel with Hwy. 20.
The proposal says the city "expects to make numerous infrastructure improvements to Frontage Road between Second Street and Fair Street from 2018 to 2025." Those costs, capped at $2 million, would include street paving, replacing the sanitary sewer system and other work "to support additional commercial traffic in the area and make the area an attractive location for businesses to locate and operate."
The frontage road is actually a permutation of the original routing of Highway 20, before it was subsequently relocated just to the south. It had many businesses decades ago, before most died out. However, a rebirth is taking place on the frontage road, as Moville transitions from its traditional business district in the two blocks of downtown.
Since July 2016, a Lewis Drug pharmacy, Dollar General store, Movillatte coffee shop and funeral home have opened on the frontage road. The city's only grocery store also was located along the road before closing on March 1.
"We have a lot of things going on," Moville Mayor Jim Fisher said.
Previously, Fisher asked the county to work to combine to fund improvements to the aging frontage road. Now, city officials are mulling creation of the urban renewal area, County Community & Economic Development Department Director David Gleiser explained.
Gleiser said that step required a county supervisors vote because some of the frontage road is owned by the county. They voted 5-0 to consent to the Moville Frontage Road Urban Renewal Plan.
"It shows a lot of proactivity," Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said.
On Friday, state and local officials will gather in Holstein, 28 miles east of Moville, to hold a ribbon-cutting for the completion of widening to four lanes the last 40 miles of two-lane highway from Early to Moville. The project has created an expressway across the state from Sioux City to Dubuque.
Fisher said he wants Moville to capitalize on the heightened number of travelers who will now move past the city of 1,613.
The Frontage Road Urban Renewal Plan says the primary goal "is to stimulate, through public involvement and commitment, private investment in new commercial and industrial development."
If the renewal plan is adopted, it would enable the use of tax increment financing, where expected future gains in property taxes are used to finance improvements.
Gleiser said the City Council, in closed sessions, has been discussing some confidential development options.