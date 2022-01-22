National Guard chaplain Jeremy Taylor recounts attacks on base in Iraq during deployment

SIOUX CITY -- After returning from a 10-month military deployment, Jeremy Taylor has jumped right back into his role as a Woodbury County supervisor.

In a recent interview with the Journal, Taylor reflected on the lengthy time he spent away from his home in Sioux City, as he served as a chaplain with the 734th RSG Iowa Army National Guard.

The unit was sent to the Al Asad Air Base in Iraq. On the first day they were there, the base was attacked for the first time in nearly a year, as insurgents launched over a dozen rockets.

“I was running on the track and I heard ‘incoming, incoming, incoming,’ [and I thought] ‘well that must be a drill,’ and then I saw an explosion,” he said.

Attacks continued frequently for the next four to five months. They seemed to target personnel, Taylor said, and were causing strain on the soldiers, airmen and civilian contractors.

During the first attack, a civilian contractor died due to a heart attack and another individual died later in the mission. Taylor's job was to help those grieving while honoring the dead.

“Nurture the living, care and comfort the wounded and honor the dead,” he said.

He led a type of funeral service for people to talk about their feelings and memories.

As base chaplain, Taylor had a variety of different tasks, including leading the other chaplains and being an advisor to the commander. Day-to-day, he provided religious support for U.S. personnel, as well as the Spaniards, the Danish, the Polish and the Norwegian soldiers stationed there, as well as connecting people with chaplains of their faith.

He would organize Bible studies and Masses and religious holiday celebrations.

Some soldiers who may not be religious still speak with the chaplains. Many times it’s just sitting and listening to what the person is struggling with without judgment. Chaplains have absolute confidentiality.

“That’s very sacred and special,” he said.

In addition to the enemy, the base also fought COVID-19. At one point everything that wasn’t operational had to be shut down. If a soldier was quarantined, they would be in a tent by themselves for 10 days.

“That just becomes extremely long,” he said.

As a chaplain, Taylor said he would take time to visit the soldiers quarantining.

During happier times the base hosted Xbox tournaments, movie nights and a talent show. Taylor said it was a way to connect the various people stationed there.

In October, Taylor and his unit headed home. He said there was a feeling of accomplishment, especially with the whole unit heading back. One of his biggest takeaways from the experience was the importance of being real, authentic and present.

Taylor joined the Iowa National Guard later in life than most. At 29, he had just begun his career as an English teacher at North High School.

He had World War II veterans such as Bud Day speak to his students and the stories were inspiring.

"I saw my window closing in life... so I enlisted," he said.

He started as intel analyst, where he was around 10 years older than his peers. As his religious faith deepened, he felt he was able to share and counsel the individuals who felt like his students. He became a chaplain candidate and went to seminary school.

Taylor, who earlier served in the Iowa Legislature, was first elected to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in 2014. He won re-election in 2018 but in late January 2020, he resigned from his District 2 seat following a voter registration challenge related to which of two homes in different districts constituted his legal residence.

After Taylor lost his bid that began in mid-2019 to win the Republican nomination for the Iowa 4th Congressional District in June primary voting, he was selected in August by a special Republican County panel to be the county party's nominee for Supervisor District 3. He won a four-year term in the November 2020 election.

Taylor said he was upfront with Republicans who wanted him to be the nominee reminding them that he could be deployed at some point in the future.

In January, just two weeks into his new term, he notified the board of his deployment.

The year prior to leaving, Taylor's Regional Support Group went to Romania for training.

"They're getting you ready for something," he said.

Taylor said this will be his last deployment because he is moving to a new role as a state deputy chaplain, guiding other chaplains throughout the state and assisting the state chaplain.

Now that he is back home, Taylor is spending time getting adjusted to day-to-day life again, connecting with family and getting back to work. While he was gone, family roles were rearranged and now he and his family are trying to readjust to his return.

One of the first things his family did when he returned was to take a trip to Disney World.

Taylor officially returned to the board on Nov. 2. He had previously spent time with his temporary replacement Mark Monson, discussing what had occurred when he was gone and was prepared to jump in.

A few of his first moves back on the board included denying the 22 percent proposed raise for supervisors and getting a differential pay policy set for county employees who are deployed overseas.

The day before he left Iraq, he asked that a flag be flown over the headquarters in Al Asad in honor of Woodbury County and he brought the flag back to present to the supervisors.

“I just wanted to thank you, each of you, for what you did in order to be able to support and complete this mission,” he said.

