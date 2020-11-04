Nebraska District 17: Albrecht keeps Legislature seat, winning all three counties

WAYNE, Neb. -- District 17 Nebraska State Sen. Joni Albrecht is projected to keep her seat in the state's legislature, defeating challenger Sheryl Lindau by large margins in each of the district's three counties.

The results show Albrecht leading 68.86 percent (2,746 votes) to Lindau's 31.14 percent (1,242 votes) in Wayne County, the home of Lindau.

In Thurston County, Albrecht leads 65.89 percent (1,393 votes) to Lindau's 34.11 percent (721 votes).

In partial reporting of Dakota County's votes, Albrecht holds a lead of 58.79 percent (1,442 votes) to Lindau's 41.21 percent (1,011 votes).

District 17 was the very last of Nebraska's 49 districts to begin reporting any results, partial or complete, on Tuesday night.

Albrecht, a 62-year-old Republican and resident of Thurston, Nebraska, won her first election to Nebraska's nonpartisan single-chamber Legislature in 2016. In that year, she garnered 82 percent of the vote in her home county of Thurston, 51 percent in Dakota County and 71 percent in Wayne County, which is Lindau's home county.