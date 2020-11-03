Nebraska District 17: Early results from Wayne County show Albrecht in the lead

WAYNE, Neb. -- District 17 Nebraska State Sen. Joni Albrecht has a commanding lead over competitor Sheryl Lindau in the earliest results coming from Wayne County, the home of Lindau.

The results show Albrecht leading 68.86 percent (2,746 votes) to Lindau's 31.14 percent (1,242 votes) in Wayne County. No results have been reported yet in Dakota or Thurston counties.

District 17 was the very last of Nebraska's 49 districts to begin reporting any results, partial or complete, on Tuesday night.

Albrecht, a 62-year-old Republican and resident of Thurston, Nebraska, won her first election to Nebraska's nonpartisan single-chamber Legislature in 2016. In that year, she garnered 82 percent of the vote in her home county of Thurston, 51 percent in Dakota County and 71 percent in Wayne County, which is Lindau's home county.

Lindau served as mayor of Wayne for a decade and as a Wayne city councilor for eight years before that. She is also a former president of the Nebraska League of Municipalities and served eight years on the Nebraska State College Board of Trustees.

Property tax relief is a key issue for Albrecht this year, while Lindau ran on a healthcare platform. Both candidates said they want to work toward expanded broadband services.

This is a developing story. Check siouxcityjournal.com later for updates.

