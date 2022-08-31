New $69 million Woodbury County Jail site sees significant progress

SIOUX CITY — The new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center is starting to take shape a year after construction started.

The new jail is expected to be complete in late August 2023, five months later than the original estimate. Woodbury County LEC Authority chairman Ron Wieck said Tuesday the delay is due to supply chain issues and periods of inclement weather.

The site has recently been receiving deliveries of precast walls from Sioux Falls for the main structure. Weick said the site is close to having all the footings in place for the walls and the underground plumbing and electrical installed.

By the end of October, the prefabricated jail cells should be delivered and installed, he said.

“It’s awesome to see the building actually start becoming a building,” Wieck said.

Woodbury county voters passed a $50.3 million bond issue in March 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, the low bid for the main construction phase came in well above estimates at $58.4 million.

Counting additional other expenses, the project's price tag now stands at $69 million. The new total estimate includes design fees, project management fees, land purchases, bond costs, project change orders and site preparation.

Wieck said the Authority has the funding needed to complete the project. There are still supply chain issues for most areas of the project, including steel and concrete and truck delivery.

Shane Albrecht of the Baker Group said the observers will start seeing outside walls going up and after that work is completed, roofing will begin.

The 110,000-square-foot jail will hold up to 448 inmates; nearly double the roughly 234 inmate-capacity for the current aging jail, located across the street from the county courthouse. The new Law Enforcement Center also will have separate offices for the county sheriff and attorney, plus five courtrooms.

The county Board of Supervisors hired UHY Consulting from Columbia, Maryland to help the in finding uses for the American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 recovery funds.

To bridge the gap between actual costs and the voter approved bond, the board of supervisors has allocated $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funding to the project.

In June, Albrecht said there was $11.3 million in costs that could be paid with ARPA funding.

On Tuesday, the Authority approved a new visitation policy, restricting who can visit the site. Individuals must have OSHA training, Hausmann Construction training and prior approval to visit by both the Authority and Hausmann Construction, the project's general contractor.