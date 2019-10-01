SIOUX CITY -- When voters go to polls to decide school board and city council races in November, they will be using ballots that contain a visual seal of Woodbury County.
The seal will be a rough logo of Woodbury County, as approved in a Tuesday vote by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. The look was recommended by county auditor Pat Gill.
Gill is the county's chief election official, and he has been working to meet a new legislative requirement for a county seal to appear on all ballots as of this year. He said the change was made so that county auditors, who have their positions go before voters every four years, would not continue to have what some see as an "unfair advantage," by having their signature on ballots.
The law that went into effect in July prohibits statewide elected officials and state legislators from using state funds to promote themselves by projecting their name, image or voice as part of an advertisement. Additionally, other governmental agencies and departments had to adjust to the new law, which is enforced by the state ethics and campaign disclosure board. The image of Gov. Kim Reynolds, for example, appears on state maps and many officials place their own images on state fair booths.
In switching to seals, Gill said there have been a few complications, as he said legislators misunderstood how they might look.
"They did not read the section that it referred to and mandated that the seal to be used is the seal that was used by the treasurer to certify taxes. (That) is an impression seal, that can't be used for the ballots," Gill said.
Therefore, in the Tuesday meeting, Gill provided a recommended seal, which the supervisors approved. It contains a graphic presentation of a bundle of wheat, with the words in a circle, "Seal of the County of Woodbury Iowa."
County board chairman Keith Radig said the seal will work fine for county purposes.