New era in Iowa 4th: Hull's Randy Feenstra heads for Washington

HULL, Iowa -- The genesis for the veer by U.S. Rep.-elect Randy Feenstra from business and sales into public service came in an unlikely spot -- outside a Cenex convenience store here.

As Denny Wright pumped gas next to Feenstra, Wright pitched Feenstra on applying for the vacant city administrator job in his hometown of Hull.

Feenstra left the pumps intrigued, ready for a new direction after working in sales at the Scheels sporting goods store in Sioux City and later the Foreign Candy Company in Hull.

"He had been very successful in sales. He had a drive, got along with people," said Wright, who, at that time of that conversation in the late 1990s, was a Hull City Councilman.

"It went from there. His interview was the best interview I've seen for any city administrator," Wright recalled.

Not only did Feenstra ace the interview, he got the post. After seven years as city administrator, he was elected Sioux County Treasurer in 2006. Just two years later, the Republican was elected to the Iowa Senate, running unopposed in the state's district with the most Republicans.