New interchanges, viaducts and conduits could be coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Mayor Bob Scott hopes some of the projects the city hasn't had the money to tackle in the past will become a reality, after President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law on Monday.

"We've got problem areas that we just need to address. This would really help us, if we do get an allocation, rather than a grant-only type deal," Scott said.

Iowa will receive roughly $5 billion over five years in new federal funding for infrastructure projects, such as roads and bridges, according to the White House.

Stuart Anderson, director of the Iowa Department of Transportation's Transportation Development Division, has said that funding will provide a revenue boost similar to when the state of Iowa raised its fuel tax in 2015. He said the funding boost represents a 25% increase in the first year, and increases to a 35% boost by the fifth year.

Exactly how much infrastructure money Sioux City might get is not yet known.

City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty, who believes the city may likely have to apply for grants or work with the Iowa DOT, said he and Councilman Dan Moore recently advocated for several infrastructure projects before senators and congressmen from the region. Those projects included:

-- The Southbridge Interchange, a new Interstate 29 interchange which would serve the 3,000-acre Southbridge industrial area immediately south of Sioux Gateway Airport;

-- A viaduct on 18th Street, which would stretch across railroad tracks in the Hoeven Valley, thereby eliminating long wait times and increasing efficiency for railroad switching yards;

-- Replacement of the conduit beneath Gordon Drive, as part of the IDOT Gordon Drive viaduct replacement project;

"Infrastructure can often drive economic growth, so we would certainly be looking carefully and looking closely at whatever funding opportunities there were," Dougherty said.

Scott said he is in favor of using infrastructure bill dollars to construct the viaduct at 18th Street and to make much needed repairs in the city's downtown.

"Let's take care of that downtown section where the water main keeps breaking. It may mean repaving some streets and that type of stuff. That's where I'd hope we would use it. We can't keep flooding the basement of the Orpheum (Theatre) every two years. Those type of projects would be a lot higher priority to get done," he said.

Sherry Kuntz, special assistant to U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said many types of infrastructure, from roads to drinking water to transit to broadband to cyber security, are funded through the bill.

"With the Missouri River, we've long wanted to have better snowpack monitoring in the Plains during times of floods. That's been funded with this bill," she said. "Moving forward with that through both NOAA, as well as the Army Corps. of Engineers, will definitely help Sioux City and the rest of Iowa be more prepared for what water is coming through the reservoir system on the Missouri and upper basin."

Kuntz said the bill sets up new grant programs and also makes use of existing grant programs city officials are familiar with. She said Grassley's office will inform city and county officials about the funding opportunities that are available to them.

"Most of these aren't going back directly to the city. Most of them flow either through the state or are competitive, but there may be an opportunity or two that it goes back," she said. "It's a big bill that has money that Iowa will definitely see, will definitely benefit, and so will Sioux City."

Among Iowa's delegation, Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and Grassley voted for the funding; Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Republican U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Randy Feenstra voted against it.

The bill, which had stalled in the Democratically-controlled House for months, passed House, 228-206, with just 13 Republican votes on Nov. 6.

Feenstra, a first-term congressman for the 4th District, which includes Sioux City, referred to efforts by progressive Democrats to tie the infrastructure bill to Biden's larger Build Back Better package, which calls for as much as $2 trillion over 10 years on social programs and climate change measures.

"After 15+ hours of watching the chaos and dysfunction of Democratic leadership unfold yesterday, I voted NO on their effort to advance #BuildBackBroke," Feenstra tweeted after the House vote. "They should spend less time fighting over how to waste your tax dollars and more time fixing supply chain issues and combating inflation."

The Journal Des Moines Bureau's Erin Murphy contributed to this story.

This story has been updated to correct Stuart Anderson's title.

