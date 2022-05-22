New park proposed for mid-town area of Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the Jepson Park improvements project.

According to city documents, the project includes the construction of playground structures and safety play surfacing, an open shelter, signage and other miscellaneous improvements at 803 14th St. and 1400 Ingleside Ave.

Mike Bauer, Neighborhood Services project coordinator, said the property was known as Thompson Park for a while, before it became vacant.

"We're putting a new park there. It's two empty lots, right now," said Bauer, who added that grant funding would be used to pay for the improvements.

The documents state that a public meeting was held before the pandemic to gain input on the proposed park. The top three desired components were outdoor cooking, a unique play structure and a playground. All three have been incorporated into the project.

"The name of the park is actually after a doctor from Sioux City," Bauer said of Dr. William Jepson, the park's namesake. "That one particular lot that we're putting the park on was originally the Sioux City College of Medicine. He was a founder of that college and he also helped with four other hospitals in Sioux City, including the first hospital in Sioux City, so that's how we kind of came up with the name."

The engineer’s opinion of probable construction costs for the work is $423,000, according to the documents. If the council approves the resolution, the city is slated to go out for bid on May 25. The project has a completion date of June 1, 2023.

During the meeting, the council will also be asked to green-light a resolution approving an offer of sale of land from Flux Dance Company for the Normandy Park acquisition project.

The vacant parking lot at 3717 Summit St. would be turned into a pocket park where the former Normandy Restaurant stood.

The property was appraised by Jim Verschoor, of Tri-State Valuation & Consulting. The fair market value was established at $78,500, according to city documents. That amount was offered to and accepted by Flux Dance Company.

"We don't really have a timeline for developing it into a park," Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said. "Phase 1 is just acquiring the property and, then, we're going to work with the park board on what that could look like."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.