New Woodbury jail progressing on schedule

SIOUX CITY -- Construction on the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center is progressing on schedule, with much of the exterior support structure complete.

The jail is expected to be finished at the beginning of September, with a month of moving in before it is officially occupied.

With a little over seven months left of construction, the new county jail has taken shape and the interior is being worked on with some areas already receiving sheetrock. The prefabricated jail cells are estimated to begin arriving on Feb. 6.

Close 1 of 19 Media Day 1-20-23-01.jpg A look from just inside the front door of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center with a view to the right of the main hallway into the Sheriff's Office. The middle concrete box is a FEMA storm shelter. Media Day 1-20-23-02.jpg Just inside the front door of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. To the left is the courts area. Media Day 1-20-23-03.jpg Just inside the front door of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center looking down the main hallway with the courtrooms to the left and the Sheriff's Office to the right. Medis Day 1-20-23--06.jpg Future kitchen and jail administration in the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. Medis Day 1-20-23--07.jpg Ground floor area that will be the county attorney space of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. Medis Day 1-20-23-04.jpg The soon to be medical observation and booking intake of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. Medis Day 1-20-23-05.jpg Courtroom C of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. Medis Day 1-20-23-08.jpg A future restroom of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. Medis Day 1-20-23-09.jpg One of the future county attorney office of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. Medis Day 1-20-23-10.jpg Future jail administration area of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. Medis Day 1-20-23-11.jpg The jail pod area on the main floor of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. Medis Day 1-20-23-12.jpg The jail pod area of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. Medis Day 1-20-23-14.jpg Inside the secondary control room of the jail pod area in the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. Medis Day 1-20-23-16.jpg The outside wall of the jail pod area of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. The black insulation blanket is covering an opening left for the pre-constructed jail cells to be lifted into the buildings and set. Medis Day 1-20-23-17.jpg View of the exterior jail wall where the jails will be placed in the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. Medis Day 1-20-23-18.JPEG The back of the pre-constructed jail pods that will be installed in the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. Medis Day 1-20-23-19.JPEG The pre-constructed jail pods that will be installed at the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. Medis Day 1-20-23-21.JPEG Inside of the two-person jail pods that will be installed at the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. Medis Day 1-20-23-22.JPEG Inside of the two-person jail pods that will be installed at the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. “It’s looking like a facility more and more every day,” Authority Chair Ron Wieck said. “We’ve got some great people working out there and they’re doing everything they can to get it completed on time.”

Shane Albrecht of the project consultant, Baker Group, said there have been a variety of challenges but it is rewarding to see the building take shape.

While construction is progressing, the LEC Authority is focusing on making sure the project is sticking to the specifications as well as planning for the furniture, phones, internet, and other administrative items

“Because of the pandemic and everything furniture can take literally six to nine months to come,” he said. “We have a building built but let’s make sure it can function for the people once it’s built.”

The Law Enforcement Center Authority held a media day on Friday to show pictures and video of the building’s progress. Due to the visitation policy and the security of the building, the public is not allowed on the site without meeting certain criteria.

Wieck said allowing people to visit the building is both a security concern and requires them to pull the Hausmann Construction staff off of their work to guide the tours.

“As authority chairman, I want to see the Hausmann people building a building out there not conducting tours,” Wieck said.

Woodbury County voters passed a $50.3 million bond issue in March 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, the low bid for the main construction phase came in well above estimates at $58.4 million. With change orders, the main construction cost is estimated at just under $60 million.

Counting other additional expenses, the project cost stands at $69 million. The new total estimate includes design fees, project management fees, land purchases, bond costs, project change orders and site preparation.

The 122,000-square-foot jail will hold up to 448 inmates; nearly double the roughly 234 inmate-capacity for the current aging facility, located across the street from the county courthouse. The new Law Enforcement Center will also have separate offices for the county sheriff and attorney, plus five courtrooms.

In October, six pre-cast concrete walls fell and broke due to high winds. All the panels needed to be replaced, but Albrecht said it did not add any costs to the project nor create any delays.