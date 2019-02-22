SIOUX CITY -- Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City, will speak in Sioux City as he makes a weekend swing through Iowa while considering whether to become a presidential candidate for 2020.
De Blasio will hold a meet-and-greet event at 5 p.m. Saturday, at Rebo's, 1107 Fourth St.
De Blasio's stop was announced by the Woodbury County Democratic Party, which is hosting the event.
He is the second possible Democratic presidential candidate to appear in the city Saturday. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will hold a meet-and-greet event at 10 a.m. at Pierce Street Coffeeworks, 1920 Pierce St.
Also on Saturday in Siouxland, Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, will speak at 10 a.m. at Better Day Cafe, 518 Lake Ave. North.
Republican President Donald Trump is seeking a second term in 2020, and up to 20 Democrats are considering candidacies. Democrats Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, John Delaney, Andrew Yang and Eric Swalwell have held Sioux City events in the first two months of 2019.