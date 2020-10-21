Newcomer Gigaroa aims to stop Hall's string of victories in Sioux City House district

SIOUX CITY -- State Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, was first elected to the Iowa House in 2010, and he is opposed by political newcomer Ernie Gigaroa in seeking a sixth term in the chamber.
Gigaroa didn't come on the ballot in the traditional manner, by filing nomination papers by the March deadline. Instead, a special panel of the Woodbury County Republican Party Central Committee in July selected Gigaroa as the party's nominee.
House District 13 covers portions of Sioux City's north and east sides. The district has 5,462 active Republican voters compared to 5,726 Democratic voters. Another 4,926 are registered as no party.
The election is on Nov. 3, and early voting in Iowa began on Oct. 5.
CHRIS HALL
Party: Democrat
Age: 35
Residence: Sioux City
Occupation: Self employed grant writer
Electoral experience: Won five terms in the Iowa House
Main issues for 2020
1. State budget. Iowa needs to manage its budget through a period made more difficult by a prolonged pandemic. In particular, we need to make sure front-line services are well funded and relief is reaching families with the greatest economic need.
2. Poverty. The issue of poverty affects urban and rural areas alike, and its impact upon children can last well into their adult life. We are talking about how far a student progresses in their education, whether their family is food insecure, and the long-term economic impacts of poverty in our community.
Why vote for me: No matter your political beliefs or who you choose to support, you can count on me to represent you and to do so with respect, humility, and a fierce loyalty to the people of Sioux City. I will always work to create opportunities for our community rather than wait for them to happen. Whether it is our health care, schools, or the parks and nightlife that make this a vibrant community, work remains to continue making it a great place to live, work and raise a family. I would appreciate your support and am proud to represent you.
ERNIE GIGAROA
Party: Republican
Age: 54
Residence: Sioux City
Electoral experience: First run for elective office
Main issues for 2020:
1. Veterans Administration services. The VA claim system needs to be more useful for vets, they are taking too long on claims. My experience shows the system seems to be set up to prevent claims. If a service member is injured on duty, on base and in uniform, there should not be any questions.
2. Jobs. Bringing more better-paying jobs into Iowa would be a great move, but taking the rights away from the workers is not the way to do that. Quality workers cost more, that quality is what we need to promote.
Why vote for me: Twenty years ago, I was laid off from an Internet service provider. I had no idea what I was going to do. I took a deep breath and thought about my options. I decided to go to college at WIT to study police science. Then 9-11 (terrorist attacks) came along, I looked at my daughter and said, Dad needs to go help some people. Thirteen years later on my second deployment, I found myself on the ground injured. I could have laid there, but took a deep breath and stood up. I believe the thing we all need is someone who is willing to stand up.
