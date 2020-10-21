Newcomer Gigaroa aims to stop Hall's string of victories in Sioux City House district

2. Jobs. Bringing more better-paying jobs into Iowa would be a great move, but taking the rights away from the workers is not the way to do that. Quality workers cost more, that quality is what we need to promote.

Why vote for me: Twenty years ago, I was laid off from an Internet service provider. I had no idea what I was going to do. I took a deep breath and thought about my options. I decided to go to college at WIT to study police science. Then 9-11 (terrorist attacks) came along, I looked at my daughter and said, Dad needs to go help some people. Thirteen years later on my second deployment, I found myself on the ground injured. I could have laid there, but took a deep breath and stood up. I believe the thing we all need is someone who is willing to stand up.