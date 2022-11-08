Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers

SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both were able to take it easy as election results came in on Tuesday.

Sioux City's J.D. Scholten, the newly-elected Iowa House District 1 representative, and Salix's Kevin Alons, State District 7 Senator-elect, were among a spate of Northwest Iowa legislators who ran unopposed in the 2022 general election.

Some, such as Lynn Evans of Aurelia and Zach Dieken of Granville, will serve their first term while others, like Sioux City's Jacob Bossman and Le Mars' Tom Jeneary, won re-election bids. Skyler Wheeler of Hull, Steven Holt of Denison and Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake also won another term. All are Republicans.

Alons and Scholten both said they were partially talked into running by outgoing Siouxland legislators: Scholten by outgoing Iowa House District 13 Rep. Chris Hall and Alons by the retiring Iowa District 3 Sen. Jim Carlin.

"I’m serving in the military and watching these vaccine mandates that were put in place in the last couple of years and just the draconian and unconstitutional limitations that were placed on individual liberty. And being a recipient of that made me realize that the state government has a critical role in basically constraining that role for the federal government," Alons said.

"My grandmother was my biggest influence on me was a public school teacher. And the last thing she told me to do was to take care of our farm and that kind of ultimately led me into the fight for politics," said Scholten. "I'm excited to go down to the state house and, and represent Sioux City, the place that I love."

In a first term, Scholten said he's going to focus on: expanding access to health, bolstering public education, addressing campaign finance reform and ending Major League Baseball media blackouts in the state that keep residents from watching six different teams (Scholten himself was a professional baseball pitcher for a number of years).

Scholten said he anticipates having to try and achieve those goals by working with a Republican majority in Des Moines.

"I'm naïve in the sense that I haven't been down there yet. And I'll be honest, I've only been to the state capitol about five times in my life. And so going there is going to be a new thing for me and having to work with people all over the political spectrum is going to be a challenge. But it’s one of those where I don’t care who gets credit."

Alons said many of his top priorities revolve around one issue.

"There's a whole host of things that I think are oriented around family, things like parental rights, parental rights in school. Those are things that I would love to see addressed," said Alons. "Something to stop, ever again, where a vaccine mandate, especially for an emergency type of drug, might keep people from being able to be employed or losing your job. I think that’s legislation worth presenting."

Though he'll be legislating as part of a majority, Alons said he believes he can find common ground with Democrats.

"We can find agreement on many issues. I mean, I would like to believe that Democrats have the best interests of Iowa in mind, right, just as I know I do."