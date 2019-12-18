No. 10 story of 2019: Democratic presidential candidates flock to Sioux City

Editor's note: The Journal today begins its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2019 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal editors. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Dec. 30, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Dec. 31.
SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidates barnstormed Sioux City and other Northwest Iowa cities in 2019, in advance of the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses on Feb. 3.
Earlier in the year, the field of Democratic candidates numbered more than 20. Energized by the prospect of defeating President Donald Trump in 2020, a diverse group threw their hats into the ring -- a former vice president, senators, governors and former governors, congressional representatives, mayors and former mayors, business people and executives, an Obama cabinet official and an author and self-help guru.
One of the earliest Democratic candidates to visit Sioux City in 2019 was U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who stopped in Sioux City on Jan. 5 and advocated "real change."
EXPLAINER: The 5 W's of caucus campaigning, as Democratic presidential hopefuls prepare to flood Siouxland
Three candidates came to Sioux City over a roughly 24-hour stretch on Feb. 22 and 23: former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Of the three, only Castro remains in the race, though his campaign has been foundering with low polling numbers.
Buena Vista University in Storm Lake hosted five candidates -- Castro, Warren, John Delaney, Amy Klobuchar and Tim Ryan, whose campaign began and ended this year -- at a "heartland forum" April 1, where the candidates discussed issues pertaining to rural Americans.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders made his first visit to Sioux City in May, speaking to a crowd of a few hundred at the Orpheum Theatre and recounting his strong showing in the Iowa caucuses in 2016.
In November, Sanders drew a large crowd in Orange City, the county seat of conservative Sioux County, to his "Green Jobs Town Hall."
You have free articles remaining.
Fresh off a colorful debate performance in Miami, self-help guru and author Marianne Williamson visited a Sioux City yoga studio in July.
Former Vice President Joe Biden held a rally at the Country Celebrations Event Center in Sioux City in July. Republicans, he said, had not done enough to repudiate President Trump.
Four candidates -- Warren, Williamson, Andrew Yang and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, who has since dropped out of the race -- came to town for a forum sponsored by the AARP and the Des Moines Register. Healthcare was the major talking point at that forum.
Also in July, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has recently risen in Iowa polls, visited North High School.
Eight Democratic candidates and Mark Charles, a member of the Navajo Nation and an Independent, appeared at the Orpheum Theatre Aug. 19-20 for the two-day Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum. Some of the candidates appeared via teleconference.
The forum, which touched on issues impacting Native American communities, was named for Frank LaMere, the local Native American activist who died in June at age 69.
September's Harry Hopkins fundraiser, held by the Woodbury County Democrats, drew Andrew Yang, a candidate best known for his pledge to give $1,000 a month to every American; John Delaney, a moderate Democrat and prolific campaigner in Iowa; and Joe Sestak, whose low-profile campaign ended in December.