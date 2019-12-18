No. 10 story of 2019: Democratic presidential candidates flock to Sioux City

Editor's note: The Journal today begins its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2019 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal editors. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Dec. 30, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Dec. 31.

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidates barnstormed Sioux City and other Northwest Iowa cities in 2019, in advance of the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses on Feb. 3.

Earlier in the year, the field of Democratic candidates numbered more than 20. Energized by the prospect of defeating President Donald Trump in 2020, a diverse group threw their hats into the ring -- a former vice president, senators, governors and former governors, congressional representatives, mayors and former mayors, business people and executives, an Obama cabinet official and an author and self-help guru.

One of the earliest Democratic candidates to visit Sioux City in 2019 was U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who stopped in Sioux City on Jan. 5 and advocated "real change."