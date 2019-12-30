No. 1 story of 2019: Steve King's white supremacy remarks spark national firestorm

SIOUX CITY -- Just as Steve King was beginning his 17th year in the U.S. House, the outspoken Iowa Republican found himself embroiled in the biggest controversy of his polemical career.
In mid-January, a New York Times reporter, as part of a story on immigration, quoted King as saying, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?"
The published remarks immediately sparked a political firestorm, fueled by King's past rhetoric in his opposition to illegal immigration and defense of Western civilization.
Already on thin ice with with House Republican leaders for his history of racially charged comments and support for far-right candidates and parties, King was quickly stripped of all his committee assignments.
"Steve’s remarks are beneath the dignity of the Party of Lincoln and the United States of America," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said. "His comments call into question whether he will treat all Americans equally, without regard for race and ethnicity. House Republicans are clear: We are all in this together, as fellow citizens equal before God and the law."
The Democratic-controlled House then passed a resolution of disapproval of King's remarks. King himself was one of 424 members who voted for the resolution, which named him just once and said the House rejects white nationalism and white supremacy as “hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States.”
Left with no committee assignments and diminished clout in his caucus and chamber, a growing chorus of voices called on King to resign. In separate editorials, both The Sioux City Journal, the largest daily newspaper in Iowa's 4th District, and The Des Moines Register, the state's largest daily, called on the nine-term congressman to step down so a special election could be held to fill his seat.
But a defiant King refused to go anywhere. Asked if he would consider resigning, he told WHO Radio, "No, no chance at all. I'll go out of this place dead before that happens and the Lord will have to make that decision."
In the aftermath and throughout the rest of the year, King repeatedly claimed the New York Times reporter misquoted him in the story, and insisted he has always denounced white supremacy and white nationalism. He strongly rebuked House Republican leaders, whom he said were too squishy over the fallout from the Times story.
At several of his 39 town hall meetings in 2019 -- one in each of the 4th District's 39 counties -- King railed on the Times and McCarthy. At a February town hall in Rock Rapids, Iowa, King urged his constituents to pray for McCarthy to restore his seats on the Agriculture, Small Business and Judiciary committees.
During a town hall in Cherokee in April, just before Easter, King spoke about how the criticism he's faced from his "accusers" in the House has given him “better insight into what (Christ) went through for us."
The fury over the published comments in the Times came just two months after King survived the closest race of of his political career. In the November 2018 midterm elections, he edged first-time Democratic candidate J.D. Scholten, by 3 percent, in a congressional district in which registered Republicans hold about a 70,000-voter advantage over Democrats.
In August, Scholten announced he would run again in 2020. Meanwhile, four Republicans said they would challenge King in the June primary.
The most prominent challenger, state Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull, quickly weighed in on King losing his committee assignments.
"Sadly, today, the voters and conservative values of our district have lost their seat at the table because of Congressman King's caustic behavior," Feenstra said.
Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, of Sioux City; Bret Richards, a former mayor of Irwin; and Steve Reeder, a businessman from Arnolds Park, also are also seeking the GOP nomination.