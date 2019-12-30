No. 1 story of 2019: Steve King's white supremacy remarks spark national firestorm

Left with no committee assignments and diminished clout in his caucus and chamber, a growing chorus of voices called on King to resign. In separate editorials, both The Sioux City Journal, the largest daily newspaper in Iowa's 4th District, and The Des Moines Register, the state's largest daily, called on the nine-term congressman to step down so a special election could be held to fill his seat.

But a defiant King refused to go anywhere. Asked if he would consider resigning, he told WHO Radio, "No, no chance at all. I'll go out of this place dead before that happens and the Lord will have to make that decision."

In the aftermath and throughout the rest of the year, King repeatedly claimed the New York Times reporter misquoted him in the story, and insisted he has always denounced white supremacy and white nationalism. He strongly rebuked House Republican leaders, whom he said were too squishy over the fallout from the Times story.

At several of his 39 town hall meetings in 2019 -- one in each of the 4th District's 39 counties -- King railed on the Times and McCarthy. At a February town hall in Rock Rapids, Iowa, King urged his constituents to pray for McCarthy to restore his seats on the Agriculture, Small Business and Judiciary committees.