Non-union employees get 4% pay raise from Woodbury County Supervisors

SIOUX CITY – Non-union employees in Woodbury County will receive a 4 percent pay increase, a number many workers who spoke at a public meeting Tuesday believed was too low and an insult to the employees due to rising inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a heated discussion Tuesday, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve the 4 percent raise, with Chair Keith Radig, Vice Chair Jeremy Taylor and Justin Wright in favor and Rocky De Witt and Matthew Ung opposed.

De Witt and Ung proposed giving the 36-employees covered under the county's wage plan employees a 7 percent increase due to rising inflation.

"We need to take care of the employees,” De Witt said. “I think anything less than actual inflation rate is an insult."

Radig, Taylor and Wright said a 7 percent raise was too high, arguing it would increase the property tax levy for the next budget year, set a negative precedent for union employees to ask for more money and negatively impact future wage increases.

Nationally, inflation increased 7 percent in 2021, but De Witt said economists believe it is closer to 20 percent due to fuel and food costs.

De Witt, said the county will not attract employees in the future if they cannot keep up with inflation and it does not take care of county workers.

“We’re all elected but who runs the county? It’s not us, we’ve got 400 employees, they make us look good,” he said.

De Witt, who is employed by the Sheriff's Office as a security guard at the courthouse, said he has gotten to know many of his fellow employees.

“I don’t know if any of them that are sending their kids to Princeton. It’s not like we’re trying to get them into the six figures, I’m just trying to keep up with inflation,” he said.

Ung agreed, adding in the government sector, a wage is set for the entire year, and it is not easy to make an increase in the middle of the year, unlike in the private sector.

He also said the American Rescue Plan Act funding can cover different aspects of the budget, making the increase have less impact on the budget.

Taylor asked Budget Director Dennis Butler to present the monetary increases to the budget.

The budget was prepared with a 2.75 percent increase of wage plan employees. A 4.5 percent increase would add around $73,000 to the budget and a 7 percent increase would add $177,000 to the budget. A 4 percent increase was not calculated.

Taylor said the board still has $1.9 million to cut from the budget to have no impact on the current tax levy, and with a wage increase of 7 percent, he said it would be “the largest tax increase in a couple of decades.”

While representing the county at a recent meeting of Rolling Hills Community Services Region meeting, Taylor said other county officials said they are setting raises no higher than 5 percent.

Human Resources Director Melissa Thomas said it is not comparable unless starting wages, current wages and job descriptions are taken into consideration.

Taylor also said unions will use the wage plan employees increase to negotiate higher raises. Wright agreed, stating the county would then have to find millions of dollars to support the increase. Currently the unions have 2.75 or 2.5 percent wage increases, with steps.

“I do not want to raise taxes and we haven’t met the gap to be able to hold the line,” Taylor said.

Wright said as a teacher a 3 percent raise is huge for teachers.

“If we get 3 percent raise we’re having drinks,” he said.

He added teachers work because they do what they love, not because of what they are getting paid. He said that is a factor that needs to be considered on the county side as well.

Radig said he would prefer to keep the increase at 2.75 as budgeted, but would compromise with 4.5 percent.

All three said they represent the taxpayers and want to keep the tax levy low.

Radig said when working in the private sector, raises are not a guarantee. He compared it to working at McDonald’s, stating when he was a manager he was paid $24,000 and now the same position would be paid a starting wage of $32,000.

De Witt said it is unfair to compare county employees to McDonald’s workers.

“I think it’s more important to get someone’s title work done or their birth certificate right than it is to get their burger right,” he said.

Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tony Wingert said comparing county employees to McDonald’s workers was a slap in the face.

“McDonald’s you make a hamburger, you’re going to go home that night, every time our people go to work you don’t know if they’re going home,” Wingert said in regards to sheriff’s office employees.

County employees and county department heads who spoke advocated for 7 percent raises, citing the unprecedented COVID-19 impact, and the quality of life the county employees are providing taxpayers.

Wingert said it is getting harder to make a paycheck stretch to meet monthly needs.

Dan Heissel, who works in Woodbury County Conservation, said employees are the ones who make the county run efficiently, and said the good employees need to be treated well.

Sheriff Chad Sheehan agreed, saying taxpayers are expecting a certain level of service and if employees start leaving, the service level will decrease.

“The day you make it so the employees aren’t here anymore and the taxpayers don’t get the services they expect from the taxes they pay, you will pay for that,” he said.

New Emergency Services Director Andrew Donawa said his employees said it is hard for them to continue working for the county because they can’t adequately feed their families.

“They have two or three full-time jobs,” he said.

County Attorney P.J. Jennings said he can’t be successful in his role without his employees. Later in the budget process, the board will consider the Compensation Board's recommendation that Jennings receive a 13 percent pay raise.

“I can’t ask you to support what I’m asking for unless I’m supporting the highest wage for my employees,” he said, adding the only way to reward county employees for good work is wage increases.

Butler suggested the county employees receive at least 5.9 percent to match the Social Security Administration's cost-of-living adjustment for 2022.

Ung proposed an amended motion at 7 percent, with a second from De Witt, but it failed by a 2-3 vote.

