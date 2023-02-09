SIOUX CITY — Non-union Woodbury County employees will receive a 4.25 percent pay increase, a slight increase from the 4 percent given last year.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve the 4.25 percent raise for the county’s wage plan employees, with Chair Matthew Ung, Mark Nelson, Jeremy Taylor and Dan Bittinger for, Keith Radig opposed.

Radig said he would have preferred a 3.5 increase or less. He said many of the items that have been heavily impacted by inflation are currently dropping in price.

There are around 40 employees covered under the wage plan, spanning many of the county’s departments.

This year, the board has been able to achieve a flat tax rate with some leeway, giving more room for potential increases than in prior years. A 3 percent wage plan increase was built into the budget.

Ung said he felt the board "undershot" the wage increase last year, but this year prices are going down.

The inflation rate was 6.5 percent in 2022, a slight decrease from 7 percent in 2021.

Human Resources Director Melissa Thomas said many comparable counties are giving raises of around 3 and 4 percent.

Scott County is giving 3 percent, Black Hawk County employees will receive 3 percent, Pottawattamie County is giving between 3 and 4 percent, Story County has approved 4.5 percent, Linn County is giving 4.5 percent and Johnson County employees will receive a pay hike of 4.75 percent, according to provided numbers.

Last year the board had a heated discussion regarding the wage plan increase, with some supervisors initially suggesting a 7 percent increase to match inflation. The board eventually settled on a 4 percent increase.

In 10 years, the 4 percent increase last year was the highest given to wage plan employees, with the lowest being 1.25 percent in 2013, Ung said. He also said the 10-year average is 2.65 percent.

The board still has a few different wage classifications to consider before the budget is certified on March 28.

Currently, the budget has the full recommendations made by the compensation board, and no board discussion has been done.

The compensation board made a recommendation of a 7 percent increase for Auditor Pat Gill, Treasurer Tina Bertrand, and County Attorney James Loomis, a 10 percent increase for the Board of Supervisors and a 22 percent increase for Sheriff Chad Sheehan.

The sheriff's deputies union is also currently negotiating its three-year contract with the county. They are asking for a 10 percent increase in the first year, a 9 percent increase in the second year and an 8 percent increase in the third year.

The county is countering with a 1 percent increase each year.