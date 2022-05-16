Nonprofit nixes former Sioux City YMCA as site for faith-based addiction therapy

SIOUX CITY -- A nonprofit group is no longer considering the former Sioux City YMCA as a potential site for a faith-based restoration ministry for individuals struggling with addiction.

"We don't own the building, but we are certainly open to talking to any developers that would be interested," Sioux City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty said during Monday's Sioux City Council meeting.

Dougherty told the council that Gene Stockton of Agape Community Services informed city staff last week that his group had decided against moving forward with the long-vacant, red brick building at 722 Nebraska St.

"They had an architect look at it. We toured the building with them. I think they just found the challenge would be too much for what they wanted to do," he said.

Jeff Hanson, the city's community development operations manager, said the asbestos abatement process has already begun in the building. He said all of the windows, which have asbestos caulking in them and surrounding them, will be removed.

"We do not plan to board those up or cover them, following abatement," he said. "We would plan to go to the demolition phase if no one has any additional interest in the property."

The building has sat vacant since 2009, when the Siouxland YMCA sold it after moving across the river into the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA building on the South Sioux City riverfront. It has changed hands twice since then, with conditions going downhill following gutting work that landed a former owner in prison for violation of Environmental Protection Agency asbestos removal standards.

The building was placarded in December 2016. The council issued a demolition order in April 2018, but then voted to stay demolition for 90 days. At that time, Residential Equity Partners, the Concord, California-based company that owns the property, had already provided the necessary documents and $70,000 required to postpone the demolition for three months. When Residential Equity Partners failed to perform, the matter went back to the council in January 2020 and they voted to reinstate the demolition order.

The city has set aside $750,000 in funding for the YMCA's demolition. An estimated $130,000 of that will go toward asbestos abatement. Demolition itself is expected to cost between $500,000 and $600,000.

"The asbestos removal would be helpful whether we're ultimately going to tear the building down or find a developer," Dougherty said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.