North Sioux City mayor resigns

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- North Sioux City mayor Randy Fredericksen resigned Tuesday.

A news release from the city said that Fredericksen informed the city council of his decision Tuesday.

"The council also understands there was a general allegation of misconduct. The city council takes this seriously and will certainly review any specific allegations of improper conduct by its members," the news release said.

No other information pertaining to the allegations was included in the news release.

City councilman Lonnie Green said he and council members had been advised by the city's attorney not to comment on Fredericksen's resignation.

Fredericksen could not be immediately reached for comment.

Fredericksen was elected mayor in April 2015 and won re-election in 2017. Prior to serving as mayor, he had been the city's public works superintendent for 33 years.

