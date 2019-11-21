Northeast Nebraska state lawmaker Albrecht seeking re-election

THURSTON, Neb. -- State Sen. Joni Albrecht, of Thurston, on Thursday announced she will seek a second term in the District 17 seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

Albrecht was first elected to an open seat, which three people sought, in 2016, and in a release said she wants to continue her service in District 17, which covers Dakota, Thurston and Wayne counties, for four additional years.

“I have worked to grow economic opportunity and protect our values in Lincoln. I am proud of my work including championing pro-life bills, protecting our Second Amendment (gun) rights, ensuring our children receive a quality education and fighting to bring meaningful property tax relief to our ag producers, small businesses and homeowners," Albrecht said.

She serves as chairwoman of the Business and Labor Committee, being the first woman to have that role, and is also on several other committees.

Albrecht, when formerly known as Joni Jones, served on the Papillion City Council for eight years through 2006 and then the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners for four years. She married Mike Albrecht in 2010 and moved to rural Thurston County.