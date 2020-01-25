Northwest Iowa Democratic caucus-goers still mulling choices ahead of Feb. 3 contest

SIOUX CITY – Over the last year, Treyla Lee has observed eight Democratic presidential candidates at local campaign events, while Julie Hoss has seen 11.
Nonetheless, Lee and Hoss, who both live in Sioux City, are having a hard time deciding which candidate they most prefer to face President Donald Trump in the November election. They take seriously the task of deciding which Democrat to support in eight days, when the Iowa caucuses play out as the first step in the nominee selection system.
“I think I will decide Feb. 3,” Lee said, citing caucus night, when the eyes of the nation will be upon the Hawkeye State.
Several Northwest Iowa Democrats who plan to participate in the caucuses said they have issues of importance that govern their decision making, that they add and dismiss some candidates based on age and experiences, and that they’ve noted the dwindling field as some candidates called it quits. But in addition to all those factors, those interviewed Friday said the ability to defeat Trump weighs heavily in their ultimate caucus choice.
“The whole goal is, how do we get Trump out of office?” Hoss said, adding she is “stressed out on this.”
Riley Simpson, of Lawton, talked out some of his key issues only briefly before saying, “It all spells Trump. I think he is on the wrong side on nine of 10 of (issues).”
Twenty-two presidential candidates have moved through Siouxland in dozens and dozens of events, but many Siouxland Democrats are undecided and still looking for the right one to back in the caucuses. The number of Democratic candidates now stands at 12, although only eight are actively competing in Iowa.
“There have been so many candidates that it is really hard to crystallize it down to one person,” Simpson said.
Most recent Iowa polls have shown a top tier of Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, with Amy Klobuchar and others vying to move up in the pack. The outcome of the Iowa caucuses will be highly anticipated, since they will propel a few candidates onto other states with momentum, while others will be politically wounded.
John Meister, of Hinton, Iowa, said Iowans have a great opportunity to meet so many Democratic candidates first hand, with the town hall format in vogue, where people can get off from six to a dozen questions.
“The candidates I usually go see are the ones I think are the strongest. I like to meet them and shake their hands…I would never want to lose this (access),” Meister said.
Simpson first caucused in Cedar Rapids in a very notable year for the caucuses. That was when he convinced a group of people to caucus for Jimmy Carter, the little known Georgia governor, who went on to win the Democratic nomination and then presidency in 1976, which cemented the value of the caucuses in the modern political era.
“The oldest piece of clothing I still own is an ‘Iowans for Carter’ shirt…I’m kind of a political junkie,” Simpson said.
Simpson has his choices down to Biden, Klobuchar and Buttigieg, who held a rally in Storm Lake on Saturday. He’s wavering on Biden: “The only thing I’ve got against Biden and Bernie and Warren – they’re my age or older. I think it is time to pass the baton.”
Simpson added, “I’m leaning toward Buttigieg, and I really can’t vocalize why.”
Linda Drey, of Sioux City, is deciding between Warren and Buttigieg. Drey said the field took a long time to drop from the “herd of 20,” and now Iowans can more readily focus over the final days in the onslaught of campaign ads and rallies.
“I have a little bit of reviewing to do over the weekend,” Drey said.
She said health care and education are key issues. Drey likes Buttigieg for his mayoral experience in South Bend, Indiana.
“I like the fact that he is young," she said.
Four years ago, Hoss went into caucus night planning to support Sanders, then veered to Hillary Clinton, who ultimately lost to Trump after winning the popular vote but trailing in the Electoral College. This year Hoss is leaning towards Klobuchar, but also likes Buttigieg, in part, because she said it would be notable to follow up the 2008 and 2012 victories for Barack Obama as the first black president with the first openly gay chief executive.
She added, “I think, ‘It is not what you want, Julie, it is about how we can change the direction of the country.’ ”
Hoss said Warren is the third candidate in her mix.
“This weekend, I just really need to sit down and think and see their policies,” Hoss said.
Meister eliminated Buttigieg because he thinks the former mayor isn’t strongly versed in foreign affairs, and is considering between Biden, Klobuchar and Warren.
“The ability to beat Trump is high on my list. I feel they will give him a run for his money,” Meister said.
He was the sole person to mention former Maryland congressman John Delaney, who was the first announced candidate and who worked Iowa beginning in 2017.
“But I’m afraid he’s not viable,” Meister said.
Meister could end up with Klobuchar, saying he likes that the U.S. senator is from neighboring Minnesota, so she understands farm economics.
“It is about time for a woman president. That’s why I supported Hillary Clinton last time,” he said.
Lee ticked off the list of the eight candidates she saw, naming Buttigieg, Biden, Warren, Sanders, Delaney, Yang, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, with the latter two being U.S. senators who have dropped out since Thanksgiving.
“I need someone who can go in there and clean up…changing the tone that has been set (by Trump) in our country. There has been so much divisiveness and we are distracted from the issues,” Lee said.
Lee is pondering between Klobuchar, Buttigieg and Biden, the former vice president. She has concerns if Klobuchar “has the stamina to occupy the office and get it done,” and keeps going back towards Biden as a favorite.
While Lee wonders how well Biden can motivate millennial generation voters, she likes his breadth of experience.
Siouxlanders still have many chances to see candidates in person in the last week prior to the Feb. 3 caucuses. Sanders is speaking at the Sioux City Convention Center on Sunday evening, while bringing along progressive icons in U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, filmmaker Michael Moore and even Portugal. The Man, a popular music artist.
Additionally, Yang will be in Storm Lake on Sunday and Orange City, Le Mars and Sioux City on Monday, while Warren will speak in Sioux City on Friday.