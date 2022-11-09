 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwest Iowa legislative races see a tinge of competition

Although a number of state legislative elections in the Sioux City were essentially over before they even began, the same could not be said for several statehouse races in Northwest Iowa. 

Iowa Senate District 6, Iowa House District 6, Iowa House District 10 and Iowa House District 13 all saw at least two people running for office. The Republican candidate won each race by an overwhelming margin. 

Iowa House District 6 was something of a rarity in the region as it was the only non-Sioux City campaign in Northwest where a Republican, incumbent Rep. Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids, and a Democrat, Storm Lake's James Eliason, ran against one another. Jones overwhelmingly defeated Eliason, 73.28% to 26.47%, as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. 

Even beyond the borders of Northwest Iowa, the Iowa House District 10 showdown was quite rare as it was one of only six races, among more than 150 in the entire state, where a no-party independent was officially listed on the ballot. The candidate, Dan Wahl of Spirit Lake, said he decided to run, in part, because of inaction by his legislator, Rep. John Wills, over plans for a carbon capture pipeline. Wills, the Speaker Pro Tempore in the Iowa House, routed Wahl, 76.13% to 23.7%, as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. 

The other two races pitted Republicans against Libertarian candidates as no Democrats filed and made it on to the ballot. Republican Ken Carlson of Onawa won his Iowa House District 13 election against challenger Amy Janowski of Kingsley, with 85.38% of the vote, as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. 

State Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) didn't have much of an issue dispatching Libertarian David M. Davis of Harlan in the District 6 race. Schultz, the current chair of the Iowa Legislature's Commerce and Government Oversight committees, earned 82.91% of the vote, as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. 

Megan Jones

Jason Schultz

John Wills

Ken Carlson

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

