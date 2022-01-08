Northwest Iowa legislators share priorities for action in 2022

SIOUX CITY -- Northwest Iowa legislators list tax reform, addressing workforce shortages and offering more parental choice in education as some of their top priorities as the annual session opens Monday in Des Moines.

One of the region's representatives will begin his first session. State Sen. Dave Rowley, R-Spirit Lake, won a special election for a vacant seat in District 1 in December 2021. Rowley succeeds Zach Whiting, a Spirit Lake Republican who resigned to accept a job in Texas.

For a few other legislators, this likely will be their last session.

Sen. Craig Williams, R-Manning, announced last fall he would not seek re-election after the redistricting plan adopted by state lawmakers paired him and Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, in the same district.

Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, is challenging U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in the June primary, and is not expected to seek re-election in a newly-drawn Senate seat that includes Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood.

15 of the 17 legislators representing districts in the Journal's circulation area responded to a Journal reporter's request to share their top two legislative priorities for the year. Below are their answers.

Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, District 3

Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, District 7

1. Rebuilding the economy- I will work for tax policy that benefits middle class families, not corporations. Investing in affordable housing and affordable high quality child care will improve the standard of living for young families.

2. Workforce development- Higher wages help, but stopping divisive political bills that make Iowa seem unwelcoming drives employees and employers from our state.

Sen. Dave Rowley, R-Spirit Lake, District 1

1. Tax relief- Our state is in a position to provide a long term solution for Iowans by reducing individual tax rates. This is the result of a solid budgeting process and increased revenue.

2. Broadband expansion- Support the connectivity needed to improve our options in Northwest Iowa for education and working remotely. This is a $100 million dollar investment in our state that will make a significant difference for all rural Iowan’s families and businesses.

Sen. Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux Center, District 2

1. Law enforcement- Create a Cold Case Unit within the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation

2. Parents rights- Add language to Iowa Code to more clearly delineate the rights of parents who have children in K-12 schools.

Sen. Craig Williams, R-Manning, District 6

1. Tax reform- Iowa is not competitive with other states on income taxes, and that needs to change if we intend to attract and retain hard working people.

2. Unemployment benefits- We have a plethora of unfilled jobs in Iowa, so it's difficult to understand why someone might need 6 months to find employment. In times of low job opportunity, a longer benefit time frame may make sense, but that is not the environment we are currently in…Changing our unemployment formula puts more money back into the hands of Iowa employers.

Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, District 9

1. State taxes- Continuing down the road of tax reform and working toward an end goal of eliminating the Iowa state income tax.

2. Welfare reform- Verifying that those on our rolls are truly eligible and that we eliminate fraud and waste.

Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, District 6

1. Workforce shortage- We must do what we can to remove barriers to employment. Everything from licensing and job training to childcare, mental healthcare, and affordable housing are often barriers to employment for many people

2. Taxation- Right now, the state of Iowa has a billion dollar surplus and another billion dollars in the taxpayer relief fund. This is an over-collection of tax money from Iowans, and they deserve their money back.

Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, District 13

Rep. Steve Hansen, D-Sioux City, District 14

1. Recruiting workers- This will be a multi-pronged effort where we have to deal with good jobs, affordable housing, available childcare and an educated workforce. With the budget surplus we should be able to make significant progress in addressing our workforce shortage.

2. Tax help- I am confident we will pursue tax relief for all Iowans. Last session I voted for a major tax relief bill and I believe we can go further and still be fiscally responsible.

Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, District 1

1. Rework tax structures- Right now Iowa is one of the highest taxed states in the nation and I believe that in order for our state to be more competitive we need to reform our tax structure and every Iowan who pays taxes should pay less.

2. Strengthen workforce- We have set in place some really good job training and education opportunities but we need to do other things like licensure reform, child care, recruiting out of state, workforce housing, and many other things that will attract workers to the state.

Rep. Megan Jones, R-Sioux Rapids, District 2

1. Responsible reform- The people work hard for the money they submit to the state and the state is sitting on a tremendous overpayment. We need to take a deep dive into our tax structure- particularly income tax- which puts us at a significant disadvantage to other states.

2. Solve workforce shortages- We have 110,000 unfilled jobs. While it is exciting that our economy is creating jobs, we need people willing and able to take those jobs. There is no easy answer here. Governor Reynolds is working on a board plan and I am excited to hear her ideas-and, of course, ideas from Iowans. However, childcare remains a significant barrier.

Rep. Dennis Bush, R-Cherokee, District 3

1. Reimbursements- My first legislative priority is to work out a process to return the over $1.2 billion in the Taxpayer Relief Fund to Iowa taxpayers. The money in this fund is the revenue collected by the State that was in excess of the budget set for this year as well as previous years.

2. Biofuels support- Pass a bill that is supportive of ethanol producers and allows consumers expanded access to a cheaper, more environmentally friendly fuel. The ethanol industry is vitally important to northwest Iowa. It provides a significant number of jobs, both in the plants and in the peripheral businesses.

Rep. Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars, District 5

1. Workforce issues, which include child care.

2. Broadband services to rural areas.

Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, District 4

1. Abolish the income tax- I have filed a bill in the past to do this. It is clear that one of our biggest hindrances to growth is our lack of a competitive tax code. With the large surpluses we have had due to our conservative budgeting principles, there is no excuse to not get this done.

2. Parental choice in education- From mask mandates to radical Critical Race Theory, from boys using girls locker rooms to books with pornographic content in them, we have seen an outrageous amount of Leftism taking place in our schools across the state. Parents need to be empowered to make the best decision they can on how and where to educate their children.

Rep. Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, District 11

1. Courts- Continue to hire judges. We’re in the process of hiring four new ones right now.

2. Department of Public Safety- Continue to bulk up the department of public safety…We need to keep those things on the front burner and keep them moving.

Rep. Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, District 17

1. Ease tax burden- Our general fund revenue is just one example of how Iowa is prospering. The fact that we have a large surplus in revenue is due to Republicans sound fiscal discipline and budgeting practices. This surplus in tax dollars needs to be returned to the hard working taxpayers of Iowa and not be spent on growing government.

2. Protect Iowa freedoms- It seems as though every day we hear about new government mandates or regulations coming from the federal government. We must endeavor to protect Iowans personal freedoms and liberties from this federal overreach. Despite the challenge this represents, it is incumbent on us as elected leaders to protect the sovereignty and citizens of the great state of Iowa.

Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, District 18

1. Greater parental choice in education.

2. Stopping COVID mandates.

