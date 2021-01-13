Northwest Iowa professor present for Trump's Fifth Avenue shooting remark calls impeachment 'overreach'

Democrats accuse Trump, with his unfounded allegations of election fraud, of inciting the mob, which stormed past police and breached the Capitol on Jan. 6. Some entered the House and Senate chambers, and the siege left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

Taylor, who continues to teach at Dordt, said Democrats "are off base" by pursuing impeachment.

The final section of Article II in the Constitution, he noted, specifies that a president shall be removed from office if convicted in an impeachment trial of “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Taylor said Trump certainly spoke passionately to a crowd of devoted supporters, while adding that his comments do not rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors. Taylor said he would hold to the same opinion if the president was instead a Democrat.

"I would have thought that (impeachment) was overreach and unnecessary," he said.

Harkening back to Trump's now-famous line at Dordt in January 2016, Taylor said he didn't think "anyone took it literally." But he soon saw many media outlets, such as CNN, reported the "shoot somebody" comments "with wooden literalism."