SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A professor from Northwest Iowa is running for the state senate District 2 seat now held by Republican Randy Feenstra, who is vacating the position as he runs instead for the U.S. House position now held by Steve King.
Jeff Taylor, a Dordt University political science professor who lives in Sioux Center, announced his candidacy in a press release.
Feenstra confirmed Monday to the Journal that he won't be seeking re-election to Senate District 2.
"I cannot run for two offices...I needed to step down. I also believe in term limits," Feenstra said.
Taylor said he is a constitutional conservative with a consistent pro-life stance. In 2012, he was a delegate to the Republican National Convention.
Taylor said his key political values include decentralism, morality, freedom and common sense.
“I look forward to discussing the issues with the people of our district. I believe I have the temperament, understanding and life experience to be an effective legislator on their behalf. It would be an honor to represent them in Des Moines," he said.
Taylor is a native of Spencer. He graduated from Northwestern College and earned a master’s degree at the University of Iowa and a doctorate at the University of Missouri. He is married with two children, and returned to Sioux County eight years ago to teach at Dordt.
Senate District 2, which Feenstra has represented for 10 years, includes Sioux County, Iowa's most Republican county, and two other reliably Republican counties, O'Brien and Cherokee, plus a small portion of eastern Plymouth County.
Feenstra in January announced he is running for the Iowa 4th congressional district seat held by King, who is seeking a tenth term. There are five Republican candidates seeking that seat, with the other three being former state legislator Jeremy Taylor, of Sioux City, Bret Richards, a former mayor of Irwin, and Steve Reeder, a businessman who lives in Arnolds Park.
A June 2020 primary election will determine the nominees in any multi-candidate field in Iowa.