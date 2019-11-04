SIOUX CITY -- Voters across Iowa will elect candidates for mayor, city councils and local school boards Tuesday.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This is the first time that school board elections have been held at the same time as municipal elections, following a change in state law. Backers hope moving school elections from September to November will increase voter turnout.
In Sioux City, voters will elect a mayor and one of the four City Council members, as well as four of the seven seats on the Sioux City school board.
Maria Rundquist, a former ESL instructor for Northeast Community College who runs a translation business, is challenging incumbent Bob Scott in the mayoral race. Rhonda Capron, who is seeking a third four-year term, is hoping to fend off a challenge from Julie Schoenherr, a Sioux City businesswoman. Capron was the top vote getter in the Oct. 3 primary, garnering 49 percent. Schoenherr finished second with 28 percent. Three other candidates were eliminated.
Scott, a local businessman, is already the longest-serving mayor in the city's history, with a combined 15 years during two different stints -- one in the late 1980s and early 1990s and the most recent that began in 2012.
Three of the four Sioux City school board members up for re-election this year -- Mike McTaggart, Jackie Warnstadt and David Gleiser -- opted not to seek another term.
The only incumbent in the race, Mickey Nelson, has not previously won an election. She was appointed to the board in the summer of 2018 after former board president Mike Krysl resigned. Nelson, a business owner who manages an affordable housing apartment building, unsuccessfully sought a board position in 2017.
The five challengers are Juline Albert, Shaun Broyhill, Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin and Monique E. Scarlett.
Broyhill, who works as a senior software engineer, was elected to the school board in 2013, but he resigned shortly thereafter.
Albert, vice president of learning for Western Iowa Tech Community College, has worked in education for 27 years.
Greenwell, a leading public watchdog of the board and administration, owns a software company and is president of Shelby Monroe Group, a private equity investment and management advisory firm. He unsuccessfully ran for the school board in 2015.
Goodvin, a business operations analyst for Brad Cummings LLC in Sioux City, is a former director of the Taxpayers Research Council.
Scarlett, employed by US Bank, is a member of the district's School Improvement Advisory Committee.