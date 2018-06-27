SIOUX CITY -- The clock is ticking, with two working days to go.
Plymouth and Sioux county officials see no immediacy -- or even any compelling reason -- to sign a memorandum of understanding, which the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors say is necessary for the functioning of a mental health region for the year through June 2019.
In separate interviews with the Journal, four officials from Plymouth and Sioux counties said they are waiting for information from their county attorneys and, after they get it, may not agree to the MOU regarding the Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services entity.
The three counties founded Sioux Rivers in 2014, when Iowa moved from a county-based to regional system for providing mental health services to disabled, low-income and other Iowans. Woodbury County has sought to leave Sioux Rivers, over disagreements on management style, but the state Department of Human Resources said that can't happen until the next fiscal year that begins July 2019.
With the move by Woodbury County into Rolling Hills Community Service Region postponed, county officials are now trying to settle the working relationship with Sioux and Plymouth county officials. Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor in recent weeks has said a new Memorandum of Understanding that supplements the sharing agreement for all three counties was needed.
The proposed MOU agreement by Taylor had been vetted by the Woodbury County Attorney's Office and sent to the county attorneys in Sioux and Plymouth counties in early June. All three county boards of supervisors need to approve the memorandum to make it effective.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, in a second meeting that followed the Sioux Rivers governance board meeting on Tuesday afternoon, approved the MOU on a 5-0 vote. Taylor vented about the delay by the other two counties.
"They have had this for 18 days," he said.
Taylor said the MOU was written based on discussions Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven had with officials from all three counties earlier in the spring.
Mark Sybesma and Dennis Wright of Sioux County and Don Kass and Mark Loutsch of Plymouth County after the Sioux Rivers board meeting said they may not sign the MOU.
The Sioux County Board of Supervisors have a meeting on Friday, but Wright said the memorandum may not be voted on, since, "I don't see a lot of changes (to the four-year old sharing agreement). It says what we already have."
Loutsch, who is also chairman of the Sioux Rivers Board, said he doesn't see any need at this point for Plymouth County to sign the MOU. Kass said it shouldn't be signed, since it seems to contain a binding clause that makes it not an MOU.
"It really doesn't change anything," Sybesma said, while adding that he awaits input from the Sioux County Attorney.
In spite of a long series of discussions and meeting machinations since 2017, the Woodbury County Supervisors have never officially left Sioux Rivers. The memorandum draft says by executing the MOU, "Woodbury County consents to re-enter the (sharing) agreement for the Sioux Rivers Region filed with the Iowa Secretary of State." Further, it says the counties agree the terms of the MOU and sharing agreement "shall govern the operations of the Sioux Rivers Region for fiscal year July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019."
Taylor said the most important part of the MOU specifies how the shared 2019 budget of the region can or cannot be changed.
Additionally, getting all three counties on the same page regarding funding of services continues to be a sticking point that impacts the troubled Sioux Rivers working relationship.
On Tuesday during the region board meeting, members voted against a measure Woodbury County officials said would better fund services of a regional center in Sioux City that monitors mental health patients. The proposal would have raised the amount going to the Assessment and Crisis Stabilization Unit from $500,000 to $650,000 for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Four hours later at the Woodbury County Supervisors meeting, Radig said after seeing the actions at the Sioux Rivers meeting, "it made me feel secure" that going to Rolling Hills next year is the right decision.
"It was one of the most stressful meetings we've had," Radig said.
Rolling Hills Community Service Region includes seven counties to the east, with Buena Vista, Sac, Calhoun, Carroll, Cherokee, Crawford and Ida. A majority of the seven county boards of supervisors individually voted by May to add Woodbury County in 2019.