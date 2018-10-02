SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, will be among the special guests participating in the third annual Harry Hopkins Democratic Dinner, a fundraiser for the Woodbury County Democratic Party on Saturday night.
Social hour for the event begins at 5:30 p.m. and speeches by participants begin at 7 p.m. at the Carpenter's Union Hall, 2200 West 19th St., in Sioux City.
The special guests include Ryan, plus many candidates for county offices and the Iowa Legislature this fall.
Other Democrats who will take part include J.D. Scholten, the Democratic nominee for Iowa's 4th congressional district seat; Rita Hart, the running mate for gubernatorial nominee Fred Hubbell; Deidre DeJear, the party's nominee for Secretary of State position; and Rob Sand, the party's nominee for state auditor.