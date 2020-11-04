 Skip to main content
Omaha Tribe of Nebraska elects new tribal council members
Omaha Tribe of Nebraska elects new tribal council members

MACY, Neb. -- The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska elected two new tribal council members Tuesday.

Cheyenne Robinson was the top vote-getter with 24.5 percent of the vote, followed by Jazelle Miller with 23 percent. 

On Wednesday, during a swearing in ceremony, which was streamed live on Facebook, Everett Baxter Jr. was appointed tribal council chairman, Robinson as vice chairwoman, Miller as treasurer and Gwen Porter as secretary.

They join tribal council members Carlton Edwards, Jerome Hamilton and Alan Harlan.

