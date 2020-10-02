On heels of Trump positive result, Ernst says she tested negative for COVID-19 some weeks ago

SIOUX CITY -- Speaking a few hours after the breaking Friday morning news that President Donald Trump had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Sen. Joni Ernst said she tested negative for the virus "a number of weeks ago" and isn't sure that all senators and their staffs should now be tested.

"If ever I am somewhere and there is any question about someone that may have COVID or been exposed to COVID, then I do go ahead and get a test. But it's been a while," Ernst said.

Speaking in an interview after an hourlong tour of Siouxland Community Health Center in Sioux City, Ernst said she wears masks in every public stop, even when in a small town, such as her residence in Red Oak, Iowa, or shopping at Hy-Vee or Dollar General. Ernst said she doesn't feel at risk for getting the virus.

The Republican senator said she hadn't heard Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer call Friday for testing all senators in the aftermath of Trump's positive result.