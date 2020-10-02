On heels of Trump positive result, Ernst tests negative for COVID-19 while in Sioux City

Mulling that, Ernst said that was likely not necessary and might take tests away from other Americans who need it more.

However, she had a subsequent turnabout in her stance, and took a test in Sioux City. In a statement to the Journal that came Friday evening, Ernst spokeswoman Kelsi Daniell said, "Out of an abundance of caution, Senator Ernst was tested for COVID-19 today and it was negative."

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, announced Friday he also tested positive for the virus. Ernst in the interview said she wasn't worried about having been in proximity to Lee in recent days, including in a Senate committee hearing on Thursday.

"I don't have any concerns...We are always socially distanced and we are always wearing a mask," she said.

Ernst said she wears masks in every public stop, even when in a small town, such as her residence in Red Oak, Iowa, or shopping at Hy-Vee or Dollar General. Ernst said she doesn't feel at risk for getting the virus.

