On heels of Trump positive test, Ernst in Sioux City says tested for COVID-19 some weeks ago

SIOUX CITY -- Speaking a few hours after the huge Friday morning news that President Donald Trump had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said she had tested negative "a number of weeks ago" and isn't sure that all senators and their staffs should now be tested.

"If ever I am somewhere and there is any question about someone that may have COVID(-19) or been exposed to COVID, then I do go ahead and get a test. But it's been a while," Ernst said.

Speaking in an interview after an hourlong tour of Siouxland Community Health Center, Ernst said she wears masks in every public stop, even when in a small town, such as her residence in Red Oak, Iowa, for shopping at Hy-Vee or Dollar General. Ernst said she doesn't feel at risk for getting the virus.

She hadn't heard of a proposal by U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for all senate members to be tested in the aftermath of Trump's positive test.