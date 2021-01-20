On Inauguration Day, Sioux Cityans recall spending time with Joe Biden

SIOUX CITY -- Back in August 2006, Bob Sheehan and Tricia Currans-Sheehan and their daughter, Alison Currans-Sheehan, hosted Joe Biden, then a Democratic U.S. senator from Delaware who was mulling a run for president.
Biden stayed at the family's Sioux City home for about an hour, greeting the roughly two dozen people who were invited.
Tricia Currans-Sheehan recalled Biden was well-versed on issues and connected well with people.
Thinking back to that meeting nearly 15 years ago, Currans-Sheehan was tickled pink to see Biden sworn in Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States.
"What I remember, he was just such a kind, decent man," she said. "He was so easy to talk to. He came up and said, 'Oh, I love big, old houses,' " then Biden described the work that went into his own such home.
"I thought, wow, he is just so down to earth."
A number of Siouxlanders made connections with Biden, starting with his first campaign for the Democratic nomination for president in 1988. In the run-up to Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses in 2008, he visited the Sioux City home of the late Carl and Anne James on July 4, 2007.
From 2009 to 2017, Biden served as vice president to President Barack Obama. After briefly flirting with another run in 2016, Biden won the nomination last year.
Cindy Waitt of Sioux City recalls meeting Biden in 2004 in the U.S. Capitol during a domestic violence conference. That led to phone calls on that issue down the line. During the 2008 election cycle, she recalled helping Steve Hansen drive Biden from Sioux Gateway Airport to a campaign event.
"We had a great talk on violence prevention work," Waitt, who heads the Waitt Institute for Violence Prevention, recalled Wednesday.
Those interactions make Waitt optimistic for the Biden presidency, since from the beginning she found him more "inspiring" than many officeholders she's met.
"The Joe Biden I've met and talked to exuded empathy and concern for others," she said. "I really feel he will do his best to unify a very divided country. I think he will speak to the country with dignity, strength and honesty. We desperately need that right now."
Currans-Sheehan said in the 2020 race -- when Biden was a somewhat late entrant to the Democratic field -- her first choice was U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, while her husband Bob caucused for Biden.
"I'm so happy to have someone who is kind and truthful, after Trump," Currans-Sheehan said of the former Republican president, who left the White House about four hours before the inauguration.
She cited Biden as being ready to "bring back expertise" to government agency and Cabinet posts, as she said he aims to address environmental issues and the novel coronavirus pandemic that claimed a 400,000th American on Tuesday.
"We have had four years of people in the Cabinet who have no business being there," she said.
After becoming vice president in 2009, Biden made a public appearance in Sioux City in March 2012, when he spoke to 75 boys at the Boys Club and later held a private meeting with local Democratic Party supporters. He didn't run for president in 2016, but did in 2020, which ultimately pleased Alex Watters, because Biden chose Kamala Harris to be his running mate.
In the summer of 2019, Watters, a Sioux City Council member, endorsed Harris for president and introduced her at a local campaign event, where Harris said, "People are woke," and ready to oust Trump.
On Wednesday, Harris became the first woman to serve as vice president. Watters said Wednesday he likes Harris for her "more moderate approach" to national issues.
"If we are going to meet the need for COVID-19 relief, address unemployment and income inequality, among a range of issues, we are going to need individuals that are willing to work across the (political) aisle and put country ahead of party. I truly believe that this administration is going to prioritize that and has a track record of doing do," said Watters, who served as a Obama campaign staffer in 2012.
This year's inauguration activities were greatly scaled down due to coronavirus pandemic and security concerns. A mob of Trump supporters overpowered police and stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, temporarily shutting down the Electoral College confirmation process.
In spite of such a climate, Watters used the word "hopeful" three times for his outlook as the Biden and Harris team begins work.
"I'm hopeful that our country can come together and address the challenges before us," he said.