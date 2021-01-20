On Inauguration Day, Sioux Cityans recall spending time with Joe Biden

From 2009 to 2017, Biden served as vice president to President Barack Obama. After briefly flirting with another run in 2016, Biden won the nomination last year.

Cindy Waitt of Sioux City recalls meeting Biden in 2004 in the U.S. Capitol during a domestic violence conference. That led to phone calls on that issue down the line. During the 2008 election cycle, she recalled helping Steve Hansen drive Biden from Sioux Gateway Airport to a campaign event.

"We had a great talk on violence prevention work," Waitt, who heads the Waitt Institute for Violence Prevention, recalled Wednesday.

Those interactions make Waitt optimistic for the Biden presidency, since from the beginning she found him more "inspiring" than many officeholders she's met.

"The Joe Biden I've met and talked to exuded empathy and concern for others," she said. "I really feel he will do his best to unify a very divided country. I think he will speak to the country with dignity, strength and honesty. We desperately need that right now."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Currans-Sheehan said in the 2020 race -- when Biden was a somewhat late entrant to the Democratic field -- her first choice was U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, while her husband Bob caucused for Biden.