On Iowa Politics Podcast: Democrat debate, governor’s endorsement, and free the weed

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics Podcast: the Democratic debate/primary; what’s a governor’s endorsement worth; COVID-19 and the campaign; bipartisanship; and free the weed; the Legislature – is the end in sight.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features The Gazette’s Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Copperhead and Paleo.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

