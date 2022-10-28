 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Donald Trump in Sioux City, Miller-Meeks Vaccine Mandate? and Death of Newspaper Endorsements

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Mariannette Miller-Meeks and a vaccine mandate-question mark?, Grassley and Franken on the campaign trail, newspaper endorsements are dying, and Donald Trump returns to Iowa.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands McPhisto and Copperhead.

